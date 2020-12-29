Google Knowledge Panel Types Option Leads To Featured Snippets

Dec 29, 2020
Mordy Oberstein spotted a feature, that may or may not be new, where Google is showing a "types" filter in the knowledge panel that ultimately loads featured snippets below it.

I can replicate it but here is a video cast of it in action from Mordy on Twitter:

Here is a still shot:

This kind of reminds me of the refine by type option from 2017.

