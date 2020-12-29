Google Knowledge Panel Types Option Leads To Featured Snippets

Mordy Oberstein spotted a feature, that may or may not be new, where Google is showing a "types" filter in the knowledge panel that ultimately loads featured snippets below it.

I can replicate it but here is a video cast of it in action from Mordy on Twitter:

Has anyone ever seen this before? It's a tab for "Types" in the K. Panel that brings up a carousel in the Featured Snippet. Clicking on a card takes you to the URL in the snippet but each card has a more result section that takes you to a new SERP.



cc: @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/o0XKoBxjw7 — Mordy Oberstein (@MordyOberstein) December 28, 2020

Here is a still shot:

This kind of reminds me of the refine by type option from 2017.

Forum discussion at Twitter.