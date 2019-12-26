Daily Search Forum Recap: December 26, 2019

Dec 26, 2019
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Christmas Search Algorithm Update Chatter - I Don't Think So
    Over the past few days or so, I have been seeing chatter both at WebmasterWorld and Black Hat World around ranking and traffic changes related to Google organic search. I got to say, I doubt Google pushed anything specific this week or even next week. Rankings do change by itself and new content is always being added to the index but an algorithm update - I doubt it.
  • Google On Salience Score Matter For SEO
    John Mueller from Google was asked if a salience score matters for SEO. His response was "Where do you see that?" Reading into that, I suspect he means, no - but where is that myth coming from. If you dig a bit, you can see it mentioned in the Google Cloud AI docs around entities.
  • Google: HTML Headings Numbers Do Not Matter (H1 vs H2 vs H3)
    Martin Splitt from Google seemed almost upset by advice he saw someone was given around how to use HTML headings or Hx tags on a page. An SEO was told to use H3 tags for level-2 subheading. So what this person did was was make a style for h3 aria-level="2"!
  • Google Search Console Uncommon Downloads;You Should Request Review & Ignore
    Google Search Console is super useful and helpful and the messages can be critical for the performance and safety of your web site. But some messages are not as useful, such as the uncommon downloads notification. Over the past few weeks, webmasters have been reporting getting a ton of these and were unsure how to act on them.
  • December 16th Google Analytics Bug Not Fixed Yet
    Remember the bug we helped uncover with Google Analytics that occurred on December 16, 2019? Well, it is still not fixed and probably won't be fixed for weeks. Google posted an update saying "We have revised our estimated reprocessing timelines for Dec 16-17 data to be ~2 weeks for 360 accounts and ~3 weeks for standard accounts."
  • Google Dublin Lobby During Christmas
    Here is a photo of the lobby at the Google Dublin office during the holiday Christmas season. How colorful and pretty, right? Right? Right!? There are numerous photos of this but this one gets the wi
  • Google's John Mueller Doing Webmaster Support On Christmas Again
    Every single Christmas since John Mueller joined Google, he has been helping webmasters with issues on Christmas eve and Christmas day. He sets aside time from his family on this super important holiday to see if anyone is in distress about their Google ranking issues to offer some sound advice and encouragement on the holiday.

