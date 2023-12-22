Daily Search Forum Recap: December 22, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google SGE dropped the December 2023 end date. Google says double slashes in URLs can confuse some crawlers. Google said use character encoding when Google gets your special characters wrong. Bing has a local business on Christmas box. Google advertiser program now accepts trade names and DBAs. Bing is on a holiday lock down for new features. The Google Kwanzaa decorations are also live. I posted the weekly SEO video recap. Happy holidays all!
- Search News Buzz Video Recap: More Google Ranking Volatility, Local Openness Signal Confirmed, Some Indexing Issues, Long Google Ads & More
As we approach the end of the year, it just seems Google is getting more and more volatile with its search results. Google also confirmed that 'openness' as a local ranking signal was strengthened...
- Google Search Generative Experience December End Date Removed
When Google first launched its Search Generative Experience, it labeled the "end" date of the program as December 2023 for US users and February 2024 for India and other countries. Well, now that end date was removed from the Google Search Labs interface.
- Google: Double Slashes In URLs Can Confuse Some Crawlers
Gary Illyes said some search engines can be confused by seeing double slashes in a URL. Previously, Google suggested not to use double slashes in your URLs but here Gary is saying that technically pages load with double slashes but with some search engines may have issues crawling URLs with double slashes.
- Google Search On When Special Characters Don't Work
Gary Illyes from Google explained how Google Search may or may not handle special characters within Google Search. He explained this in the latest Google SEO office hours at the 16:10 mark.
- Bing On Holiday Lockdown - Slows Production Releases
Microsoft is currently on a holiday lockdown for Bing, Copilot, formerly known as Bing Chat. Mikhail Parakhin, the CEO, Advertising and Web Services at Microsoft, wrote on X, "Holiday lockdown doesn't help (we reduce production changes at this period, because so many people are on vacation)."
- Bing Local Businesses For Christmas Search Section
Bing is showing a box in its search results for "Local businesses for Christmas." This box shows Christmas-related stores, such as groceries, bakeries, etc, that are open now.
- Google Advertiser Verification Program To Accept DBAs
Google Ads has this advertiser verification program and now advertisers can use their DBAs ("doing business as") or trade names for that verification. Google said these names are accepted if the legal documents also state the names and in many legal documents, it does ask for DBAs to be listed.
- Google Search Kwanzaa Decorations Are Live For 2023
Kwanzaa is coming up next week and Google has launched its Kwanzaa decorations for its search results. Just like Google did with Christmas decorations and Chanukah decorations. Search for Kwanzaa to see the decorations in Google Search...
- Google Cloud Building
Here is a look at the Google Cloud sign on the Google Chicago office. We've seen plenty of photos from within the Google Chicago office, but here it is from the outside.
- Current thinking is that you can delete the threads that you don’t want personalization to use., Mikhail Parakhin on X
- Getting a URL with parameters indexed accidentally happens to most sites / SEOs at some point or another, John Mueller on X
- Google is now testing out a new display for the structured data component of a product page rich result on mobile. The test shows the price at the front in bold and the 'in stock' text in green (normally grey), with no review r, SERP Alert on X
- I'm signing off for 2023. Wishing everyone rest and peace this holiday season. Thank you for all the questions, ideas and feedback throughout the year. See you in 2024!, AdsLiaison on X
- If you have a short SEO / Google Search related question on your mind that you'd like an answer from Google's side to, send them our way., John Mueller on LinkedIn
- Interesting patent: Google files a patent for sniffing out fake news -> Detecting Information Operations Campaigns In Social Media With Machine Learning, Glenn Gabe on X
- Let Santa bring some good cheer to your drives this ho-ho-holiday season. Pair Santa’s voice navigation with his signature sleigh for a holly, jolly ride. Activate the experience, Google on X
- The documentation says that there can be issues with internal pages catching up with the home page. One of those is probably not synced and will catch up over. time, Google SearchLiaison on X
- 7 key 2024 search trends to watch and 3 top priorities
- Google Search is investigating reports of delayed indexing issues
- 6 books to help make your marketing more successful in 2024
- Google’s shifting approach to AI content: An in-depth look
