Daily Search Forum Recap: December 22, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google has finished rolling out the December 2021 Google product reviews update days before Christmas. But Google also said there is no need to work on Google algorithmic ranking issues over your holidays - easy for them to say? Google Ads had a bug with conversion reporting that is now resolved. Google said 100,000 URLs won't impact your crawl budget. Google had a wonderful podcast with David Price, Google legal counsel for Google Search, it was super interesting - at least to me. Google also posted its Kwanzaa decorations in Google Search today.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Microsoft Edge may be sending search results to Microsoft! Here is how you turn that off, gHacks Tech News

Other Search

DuckDuckGo is working on a privacy-focused desktop browser, The Verge

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.