Daily Search Forum Recap: December 22, 2021

Dec 22, 2021 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google has finished rolling out the December 2021 Google product reviews update days before Christmas. But Google also said there is no need to work on Google algorithmic ranking issues over your holidays - easy for them to say? Google Ads had a bug with conversion reporting that is now resolved. Google said 100,000 URLs won't impact your crawl budget. Google had a wonderful podcast with David Price, Google legal counsel for Google Search, it was super interesting - at least to me. Google also posted its Kwanzaa decorations in Google Search today.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • It's A Wrap: December 2021 Google Product Reviews Update Done Rolling Out
    Google said on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 that the December 2021 Google product reviews update is now fully rolled out. Alan Kent from Google shared this news on Twitter after I asked him for an update - he said "the Google product review update is fully rolled out."
  • Google: No Need To Work On Algorithm & Ranking Issues Over Holidays
    Google's John Mueller said on Twitter that when it comes to Google Search ranking algorithm updates - there is no need to work on those SEO issues over weekends or the holidays. He said Google's "algorithms tend to focus more on the long term." "So it doesn't really make sense to "urgently" change a site overall for them," he added.
  • Google: 100,000 URLs Usually Won't Impact Crawl Budget
    Google's John Mueller said a site with 100,000 URLs usually won't be enough to impact crawl budget. Your site and number of pages should be larger to where you might run into an issue with Google's crawl budget.
  • Podcast: Google Search Product Legal Counsel, David Price
    For some reason, legal discussions always fascinate me - the nuance in how words are put together, definitions, and the technicality lawyers put into words is just interesting. And of course, you all know I am obsessed with Google and search. So this latest Search Off the Recorded podcast with David Price, the Google Search Product Legal Counsel was pretty interesting for me to listen to.
  • Confirmed Google Ads Conversions Bug Impacting Non-First/Last Click Attribution Models
    Google has confirmed a bug with Google ads impacting conversion data. The issue is specific with Google Ads conversions that use non-First/Last Click attribution models, such as Data Driven Attribution (DDA).
  • Google Kwanzaa Decorations With Special Pagination Bar Now Update For Holidays
    Google has now posted its full Kwanzaa decorations in the Google Search results interface both on desktop and mobile search. Yesterday we saw the Google Christmas decorations, earlier this month the Chanukah decorations and now the Kwanzaa decorations.
  • Google Double Domes
    Louis Gray shared a photo of the new Google campus, the new GooglePlex, and he named this the Google Bay View double domes. I guess that works. The new office is still under construction but it has

