Google: 100,000 URLs Usually Won't Impact Crawl Budget

Dec 22, 2021 • 7:11 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Google's John Mueller said a site with 100,000 URLs usually won't be enough to impact crawl budget. Your site and number of pages should be larger to where you might run into an issue with Google's crawl budget.

John said this on Twitter "100k URLs is usually not enough to affect crawl budget (it's <1/minute over 3 months)." Just to be me and do what I do, Gary Illyes said in 2016 that a site with 100,000 URLs may see a benefit of using nofollow on internal links for crawl budget purposes - keep in mind, that was five years ago.

Here are the tweets in context with what John Mueller said:

Hope this thread helps some SEOs.

