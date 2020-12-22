Daily Search Forum Recap: December 22, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Not All Google Search Algorithms Are Suitable For Machine Learning
While Microsoft seems to have gone all in on machine learning in Bing, Google has seem not to. Even when we are about to skip over to 2021, John Mueller of Google said on Twitter "there are always so many algorithms in play; some are more suitable for machine learning than others."
- How Long Do Stories Last On Google Discover
Ever wonder how long an article or story typically lasts on Google Discover? What is the average stickiness of a story displaying on Google Discover? Valentin Pletzer told me he measured 6,000 URLs and found that 6% last for only an hour but 61% last for between one hour and 24 hours.
- Does Google Disallows Rich Results On Adult Web Sites?
Google's John Mueller said that he does not believe that rich results would work in Google Search for adult oriented web sites. But if you read the guidelines for rich results, only the critic review and product rich results specifically say adult web sites are not allowed, the rest, there is no mention of it.
- Google Guaranteed Offering Discounted Pricing
Justin Sanger posted on Twitter that he is now noticing for those customers of his who are in the Google Guaranteed beta, that Google is offering discounts. The example he showed revealed a $101 discount for paying for the year, so instead of $600, the price is $499 per year.
- Google Local Panel Ad For Lawyers Test
Google has been showing some ads in a local panel listing for years now, even sometimes showing a local listing with a competitors ad smack on top of it. But Ben Fisher said he has spotted, for the first time, an ad on a lawyer's local listing in the Google search result.
- Metal Christmas Tree At Google Brazil
There is this massive, artistic, metallic looking Christmas tree up right outside the Google Brazil office in Sao Paulo. A bunch of people are taking photos of it and posting them on Instagram. Here
