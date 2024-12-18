Daily Search Forum Recap: December 18, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

The Google search API leak, now with an end point leak, shows some real interesting Google ranking information. Forbes fired its freelancers likely due to the Google site reputation abuse policy. Google Ads is testing double serving ads from the same advertiser on the same search results page. Google is testing things to do image carousels. Google is testing a shadow effect to search results snippets.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Video On Google Exploit With End Points Reveal Interesting Ranking Signals
    Mark Williams-Cook gave an unbelievable presentation at SearchNorwich named Improving your SEO with conceptual models. Lucky for you and me, this presentation was posted on YouTube for us all to enjoy. It covers how Mark found an exploit in Google's end points and was able to extrapolate from that interesting data that aligns with the search API leak from earlier this year.
  • Google Ads Tests Double Serving Ads From Same Advertiser On Same Page
    Google has confirmed it is testing allowing showing the same ad, from the same advertiser, on the same search results page. Ginny Marvin, the Google Ads Liaison said, "We're conducting a small experiment testing different ad configurations" in regards to this test being spotted.
  • Forbes Fires Freelancers Over Google's Site Reputation Abuse Policy
    Forbes has reportedly fired some of its freelancers for some stories over its ongoing issue with Google's site reputation abuse policy, aka parasite SEO. The Verge wrote, "Forbes will stop using freelancers for some types of stories indefinitely '" and has blamed the change on a recent update to Google Search policies."
  • Google Search Tests Rich Things To Do Image Carousel
    Google is testing a much richer experience for things to do style queries. Instead of showing a calendar box, text format with image boxes, Google is testing showing this rich image carousel of events that slides by itself from right to left.
  • Google Search Shadow On Hover Of Search Results
    Google is testing another search result snippet interface change, this one is when you hover your mouse over the snippet, it adds a shadow effect to the snippet.
  • Google Gurus Experts Awards
    Here is some cute Google swag that they gave the Google Brazil office, probably for an experts summit. You can see these Google Guru Experts awards, in lego style.

