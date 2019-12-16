Daily Search Forum Recap: December 16, 2019

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Forum Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Promotion Building

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

The Google Assistant and Context-Based Natural Language Processing, Go Fish Digital

SEO

Why Google’s algorithm is slowly making SEO agencies obsolete, The Drum

PPC

5 Benefits of Using PPC and SEO Together, Know Agency

Search Features