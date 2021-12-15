Daily Search Forum Recap: December 15, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google said it probably won't penalize your site if you forget to nofollow the affiliate links on your site. Google local maps results are still shaking up, some call it more spammy, some say less. Google said links are not mandatory for ranking, Google said that before. Google says special characters in your content do not influence your rankings. Finally, there is a new SEO who landed a huge SEO project and is now asking other SEOs how to do SEO - I guess you have to start somewhere.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google: We Won't Penalize Your Site For Not Nofollowing Affiliate Links
Google's John Mueller confirmed again that Google won't likely penalize or give your site a manual action if you do not add a nofollow or rel sponsored attribute to your affiliate links. He said this at the 31:58 mark in this past Friday's video.
- Google Local Maps Spam Big Cleanup Or Big Mess?
There has been a lot of local SEOs talking about the big shake up in the local results over the past week. It might be related to a local search algorithm update (Google has not confirmed it yet) or might be some spam fighting efforts. But I am seeing both complaints about there now being too much local spam and also folks saying Google has cleaned up a lot of spam.
- Google: Links Are Not Mandatory For Ranking In Google Search
Google's John Mueller said again that having links to your site is not a requirement and not mandatory for ranking in Google Search. He said this back in 2015 as well, but said again in 2021 that links are not a requirement to rank.
- SEO Who "Learned A Few Tricks" Landed Large SEO Publisher Job Now Asks How To Do SEO On Reddit
This is somewhat both sad and funny and I thought I should share it here. Via Joe Youngblood, an SEO who has said he "learned a few tricks" was able to sign a contract for SEO work with a big publishing company. But the sad part is, it seems he has "no idea how to do SEO for a large news website and wants tips on what to do next," Joe explained.
- Google: Special Characters Do Not Affect Google Search
Google's John Mueller said that special characters on your page "doesn't affect Google" Search rankings. This is in regards to like checkmarks such as '" or other special characters.
- New Google Washington, D.C. Lobby
Google seems to have opened up a new lobby and some new renovations at the Google Washington, D.C. office. In fact, it seemed like they had some opening event with a bunch of masked attendees last we
