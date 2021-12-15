Daily Search Forum Recap: December 15, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google said it probably won't penalize your site if you forget to nofollow the affiliate links on your site. Google local maps results are still shaking up, some call it more spammy, some say less. Google said links are not mandatory for ranking, Google said that before. Google says special characters in your content do not influence your rankings. Finally, there is a new SEO who landed a huge SEO project and is now asking other SEOs how to do SEO - I guess you have to start somewhere.

Clustered News Results at Google, Go Fish Digital

Faulty DMCA Takedown Notice Makes American TV Network Unfindable in Google, TorrentFreak

