Daily Search Forum Recap: December 11, 2023

Dec 11, 2023
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

We saw more extreme Google search ranking volatility this weekend. Google said it has taken steps to deal with the parasite SEO issue. OpenAI responded to claims that ChatGPT GPT-4 is getting lazy. Google SGE does not show Google's internal ranking factors or system. There is a bug where Google may show the reporters headshot in the top stories section. Google AdSense, Admob, etc adds limited ads support. And I posted another vlog with Dave DiGregorio, this one on sport card trading, not SEO.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Search Results Super Volatile Days After Reviews Update Completed
    The last likely Google confirmed update of the year, the November 2023 reviews update, completed last Thursday afternoon on the 7th. But days after it completed the Google search results are still super volatile and the fluctuations and chatter are heated.
  • Google: We Have Taken Steps To Deal With Parasite SEO & More To Come
    On Friday, Google's Search Liaison, Danny Sullivan, said that the search company has taken steps to deal with the parasite SEO problem. He also added that the specific change with the upcoming helpful content update is still not live yet but Google did take other steps to deal with the issue.
  • OpenAI On ChatGPT GPT-4 Getting Lazier
    OpenAI responded to the complaints that ChatGPT's GPT-4 is getting "lazier." The AI company responded to X saying, "we've heard all your feedback about GPT4 getting lazier! we haven't updated the model since Nov 11th, and this certainly isn't intentional. model behavior can be unpredictable, and we're looking into fixing it."
  • Google: SGE Does Not Show You Google's Search Ranking System
    Danny Sullivan, Google's Search Liaison, said something that is probably somewhat obvious to many of the readers here, that SGE is not able to tell you how Google's search ranking systems work, what scores or ranking factors it does or does not use, or any of that. SGE learns from the web, not from secret algorithms that are not public for the LLMs to learn off of.
  • Google Search May Show Reporter Headshots As Story's Main Image
    Google has confirmed it is looking into reports of Google Search showing the wrong image for the story it displays in the search results. Recently Google has been showing the headshot of the reporter, instead of showing the main article's image, for some top stories images in the search results.
  • Google Adds Programmatic Support For Limited Ads With AdSense, AdMob & Ad Manager
    Google sent an email to AdSense, AdMob and Ad Manager users saying they are "launching support for programmatic bidding on inventory eligible for Limited ads." Limited ads (LTD) give publishers the ability to serve ads in a limited way. Limited ads disable the collection, sharing, and use of personal data for personalization of ads.
  • Vlog Episode #252: Dave DiGregorio On The Sports Trading Cards Market
    In part one with Dave DiGregorio we spoke about his journey from working in sports memorabilia to getting into SEO. Then, in part two we talked about some local pack reductions, diversifying your local SEO efforts, the services feature, and the amazing SEO community...
  • Rudolph At Google
    Here is a photo from the Google Dublin office of Rudolph the reindeer saying hi to some guests. This was posted on Instagram and they said "we met Rudolph."

