Daily Search Forum Recap: December 11, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

We saw more extreme Google search ranking volatility this weekend. Google said it has taken steps to deal with the parasite SEO issue. OpenAI responded to claims that ChatGPT GPT-4 is getting lazy. Google SGE does not show Google's internal ranking factors or system. There is a bug where Google may show the reporters headshot in the top stories section. Google AdSense, Admob, etc adds limited ads support. And I posted another vlog with Dave DiGregorio, this one on sport card trading, not SEO.

