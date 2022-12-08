Daily Search Forum Recap: December 8, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Subscribe with Google sites may see an increase in impressions and clicks in the performance report in Search Console. Google said using explicit and extreme curse words can trigger your site to be filtered by SafeSearch. Google is testing "where to stop along the way" for some queries. Google is testing removing the estimated number of results. SEOs are split on if Google is getting worse or if the web is to blame.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Poll Shows SEOs Split On If Google Or The Web Is Getting Worse
There have been a lot of complaints about the quality of Google search results - the truth is, there are always complaints. Assuming you believe the results are indeed getting worse (which not everyone would agree with), is Google to blame, or is it the fault of the web in general to blame?
- Google Tests Removing Estimated Number Of Search Results Again
Seems Google is once again testing removing the estimated number of search results under the search bar. You know, the line that says "About X results in Y seconds" Google is testing removing that again.
- Google Search Console: Sites Using Subscribe With Google May See Increase In Impressions & Clicks
Google added a new annotation to the Google Search Console performance reports on December 5th, saying that sites that use Subscribe with Google may see an increase in clicks and impressions. I'll be honest, I am a bit confused by the annotation was added this week and not in 2018 when the feature was added.
- Google SafeSearch Can Be Triggered By Use Of Explicit & Extreme Cursing
A couple of years ago, Gary Illyes of Google noted that using many more X-rated curse words can trigger Google to think your site is adult oriented and thus be filtered out by SafeSearch. But how much, how often, and how explicit do those words need to be on your site to trigger it?
- Google Search Tests "Where To Stop Along The Way"
Let's say you are going on a road trip from one location to the next. One thing I expect some of those who do such entertainment would want to know is where are good places to stop along the way. Google is answering that now, I think, in a new test, with a carousel of locations you can stop along the route.
- Teddy Bear Hardly Working At The GooglePlex
Here is a random photo I found posted by a Googler of his massive teddy bear hardly working at the Google office, the GooglePlex. The bear's feet are up on the desk and he sits back and looks at the
Other Great Search Threads:
- Google has updated the Multi-location dashboard so that 1- there are no more hacks to get to the old dashboard 2- You can now easily have multiple locations open from the dashboard 3- the web editor has been moved to the n, Mike Blumenthal on Twitter
- LSAs will show at the top of the page, but they don't preclude other ad formats from showing., AdsLiaison on Twitter
- We've just added 20 more videos explaining Publisher Policies (https://t.co/kthfMcQKxi) & Restrictions (https://t.co/58ZfgrItay). These aim to help pubs understand Google's policies better, contextualizing them in the adver, Aurora Morales on Twitter
- GA4 - Configure settings has moved to Admin. As of now Events, Conversions, Audiences, Custom definitions and DebugView are now under property settings in Admin, Shameem Adhikarath on Twitter
- Google merchant center links are using up my crawl budget, WebmasterWorld
- In the end, these are all just tools, how you use them is up to you. Not every tool needs to be used to build a house, not every house needs to be a skyscraper. Build what you need, use what works for you & which you have experience with., John Mueller on Mastodon
- Introducing the 2022 Guiding Stars, Local Guides Connect
- Probably just because tracking them takes resources, and most people don't dig into those details., John Mueller on Mastodon
- I don't think there's an issue with crawl budget, at least it would surprise me., John Mueller on Mastodon
Search Engine Land Stories:
- 3 SEO tools to build for your clients in Looker Studio
- Feeding data to automation: In-house teams’ secret sauce to Google Ads
- How to get Google featured snippets: 9 optimization guidelines
- How to advance your SEM career: 9 attributes to master
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- How to Learn Google Analytics: Resources & Plan, Measure Minds Group
Industry & Business
- Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Oracle get $9 billion Pentagon cloud deals, CNBC
- Google Faces a Serious Threat From ChatGPT, Washington Post
- Google Offices: You Won't Believe Work Gets Done at These Three Spaces, Architectural Digest
- Google must delete search results about you if they’re fake, EU court rules, POLITICO
- Google must remove 'manifestly inaccurate' data, EU top court says, Reuters
- US Sides Against Alphabet's Google in Social Media Case, Bloomberg
Links & Content Marketing
- Content Creation Process: Expert Tips, Techniques, and Advice, Content Marketing Institute
Local & Maps
- 3 Tips for the New Google Business Profile Manager Dashboard (Now Called New Merchant Experience), Local University
- Apple to Charge Under $100,000 for Apple Car, Launch Planned for 2026, MacRumors
- Google Combines Maps and Waze Teams Amid Pressure to Cut Costs, Wall Street Journal
Mobile & Voice
SEO
- Common rel=canonical errors in video SEO, Yoast
- December Helpful Content Update analysis and advice, Marie Haynes
- How to Conduct a Site Accessibility Audit (and Toolkit Recs), Sitebulb
- SERP’s Up | The need for an all-channels approach to SEO, SERP's Up SEO Podcast
PPC
- Private Ads Prediction with DP-SGD, Google AI Blog
- Top Marketing Strategies to Get Landscape Leads?, PPC Expo
- What’s your strategy: Branded or generic keywords?, Microsoft Advertising
Search Features
- 2022 YouTube and Video SERP Result Changes, Moz
- Microsoft Bing Makes Holiday Shopping Easy!, Bing Search Blog
- Google News Showcase is launching in Slovenia, Google Blog
Other Search
- Answer: How to read other scripts and languages?, SearchReSearch
- ChatGPT Should Worry Google and Alphabet. Why Search When You Can Ask AI?, Bloomberg
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.