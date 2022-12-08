Google Search Tests "Where To Stop Along The Way"

Let's say you are going on a road trip from one location to the next. One thing I expect some of those who do such entertainment would want to know is where are good places to stop along the way. Google is answering that now, I think, in a new test, with a carousel of locations you can stop along the route.

Gianluca Fiorelli posted this on Twitter sharing two examples of this, I cannot replicate either or even by using more local queries based on me being in New York...

Here is what he posted:

Interesting... if you search for "Rome to Siena road trip", Google presents a feature I see for the first time as Related Searches (Where to stop between...).

If we click on "See more", we have a new SERP: "Where to stop between Florence and Rome" pic.twitter.com/3KL8YPaapx — Gianluca Fiorelli (@gfiorelli1) November 25, 2022

Can you see this? Is this feature new?

