Daily Search Forum Recap: November 25, 2025

Nov 25, 2025 - 10:00 am
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

OpenAI launched shopping research in ChatGPT. Google Ads accounts are being hijacked and it seems Google is not able to do much about it. Google Local Service Ads is testing removing the more listings button. Google expanded the what to know to core search for product details. Google is reinstating suspended hotel listings.

  • Google Ads Account Hijacks On The Rise?
    Can you imagine you manage hundreds of clients in your Google Ads Manager Accounts (MCC) gets hijacked. Or your Google Account and your ad campaigns gets hijacked due to an MCC hijack? Well, this stuff happens and it can be incredibly scary and painful.
  • Shopping Research Assistant In ChatGPT
    OpenAI announced shopping research within ChatGPT, "a new experience in ChatGPT that does the research for you to help you find the right products," as OpenAI put it. This is clearly OpenAI's response to Google's AI Mode and Gemini 3 shopping experiences.
  • Google Expands What To Know In Web Search Products Summary Bar
    Google is now showing the "What to know" section within web search, not just AI Mode, within the product summary bar on the right side. This shows up when you click on a product.
  • Google Local Service Ads Tests Removing More Results Button
    Google is testing removing the "more" results button for Local Service Ads within the web search results. Instead, you are given the option to expand the results to 8 in total but not click through to see more LSA listings.
  • Google Hotel Center Is Reinstating Suspended Hotels
    Google announced that it will be reinstating the suspended hotels in Hotel Center and removing the Suspended Hotels" tab in the "Properties" page of your Hotel Center account.
  • Google Gemini Winter Logo Plaque
    I think this might be a Google Gemini logo on a stand, with a winter theme built into it. I found this in a photo on Instagram from the Google office in Mexico. This was at some event there.

