Daily Search Forum Recap: November 21, 2024

DOJ asks the judge in the Google monopoly ruling to have Google sell off Chrome, restrict Android and end default search partner deals. Google AI Overviews may have delayed indexing. Google iOS App has page annotations and a new opt out form. Google sitelinks has new icons and labels. Bing is testing circle shaped favicons, they changed it from circle to square earlier this year.

DOJ: Force Google To Sell Chrome, Restrict Android & Ban Default Deals

The Department of Justice has asked the judge in the Google monopoly ruling case to force Google to sell Chrome, restrict Android from serving Google Search, and ban its default search deals with Apple and others devices. Of course, Google says this is "widely overboard proposal goes miles beyond the Court's decision."

Google AI Overviews seems to be slower with removing citations/content from its index that it serves for answers, when compared to web search. This includes when a page or section is noindexed or robots.txt out and when Google deindexes the pages or sections of the site, due to a manual action or some other reason.

Google launched a new feature in the Google App for iOS named Page Annotation. When you are browsing a web page in the Google App native browser, Google can "extract interesting entities from the webpage and highlight them in line." When you click on them, Google takes you to more search results.

Google Search is testing showing icons and labels in the sitelinks within the search results snippets. I am seeing icons for a phone, price tag, fork/knife, map pin and information icons.

Almost a year ago, we reported how Bing Search went from circle favicons in the search results to square favicons in the search results. Now, we are seeing Bing testing going back to the circle formatted favicons.

Here is another Doogler photo, a Google dog photo. This dog looks super happy. It was another dog at the Google office on Halloween. It seems Google had some dress up contest for these dogs.

