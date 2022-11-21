Daily Search Forum Recap: November 21, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
We had yet another Google weekend search ranking update. Google's HJ Kim said E-A-T applies to every single query in search. Bing webmaster tools had some maintenance today. Google movie critics why to watch carousel. Google added unsupported meta tags to its SEO documentation. And I posted a vlog today, a more black hat SEO focused one...
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Yet Another Weekend Google Search Ranking Algorithm Update - November 18th - 20th
Here we go again, I am reporting about yet another Google search ranking algorithm update over another weekend. That makes it several weekends in a row and I do plan on investigating to see if weekend updates are a real thing or in my imagination.
- Google: E-A-T Applies To Every Single Query
Out of the Hyung-Jin Kim interview from SMX Next last week, we not only got the scoop on the Coati algorithm but also Hyung-Jin Kim told us that E-A-T is used in every single query, it is applied to everything Google Search does.
- Bing Webmaster Tools To Undergo Maintenance Today Between 10 and 1pm ET
Bing Webmaster Tools will undergo scheduled maintenance between 10am and 1pm ET today. The Microsoft Bing Search toolset posted this notice at the top of the tool when you login today.
- Google SEO Docs Adds The Unsupported Meta Tags & Attributes
Google has made a minor updated to the meta tags and attributes that Google supports help documentation and added the two tags Google does not support. Those include the meta keywords tag and HTML tag lang attributes.
- Google "Why To Watch" Carousel For Google Movie Reviews
Google seems to have added a new carousel to the movie search results named "why to watch." This carousel contains movie critique reviews, which is not new, but the user interface is new.
- Vlog #198: Jeremy Meindl On Manipulating Google Search & Never Being Caught
Jeremy Meindl is the co-founder of Target IQ and we spoke about the hotel we are in, its history of it, and the fire he risked his life showing how you cannot burn yourself. Jeremy spoke about his history in a super transparent way and how he got into spam and then became a professional digital marketer...
Other Great Search Threads:
- My teammate @SavannaLGray found this during some keyword research and now all of us are dying of laughter. If this is one of the new #SearchOn Google features... well..., Lily Ray on Twitter
- "An award winning" in meta data is not a ranking factor, John Mueller on Twitter
- Starting today, you can Google [world cup] on your phone and tap the soccer ball to compete with fans in our first multiplayer game. See if you can help your team score the most goals! Saudi Arabia is in the lead right now, huge u, Rajan Patel on Twitter
- (as a side-note, this was quite a sarcastic discussion with Mordy, a site won't have anything to rank if they delete all their content :-). Perhaps I should mark my sarcastic posts better :-)), John Mueller on Twitter
- No, there's no fixed time period. Also, Search Console is more of an independent reporting tool here, it's not a step in the process., John Mueller on Mastodon
- Unfortunately, you don't need AI to create bad content., John Mueller on Twitter
