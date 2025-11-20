Daily Search Forum Recap: November 20, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google thought about how to give publishers control over AI using its content, but well, didn't really pick anything useful. Google Maps now allows nicknames for reviews, added insider tips and popular trends. Google Ads and local packs is testing shaded gray backgrounds. Google Discover is removing the follow feature just two months after launching it. Google Search Console will be launching brand filters/exclusions. Finally, we are seeing unusual Google Search ranking volatility over the past 24 hours.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
Google Search Console To Add Brand Query Filters
Google's Daniel Waisberg announced today at the Google Search Central event in Tel Aviv that Search Console will be gaining brand query filters. Plus, these filters will be AI-assisted, I am told.
Google Tests Gray Shaded Search Ads & Local Pack
Google is testing shading the background color behind the search ads, sponsored results, and the local pack in the Google Search results. I do like that Google is testing differentiating the organic/free listings with the search ads/sponsored listings.
Google Maps Reviewer Nicknames, Insider Tips & Trending
Google announced some new features for Google Maps including a big one for reviews, where reviewers can now use nicknames instead of their real names when leaving reviews. Plus, Google added trending places to the explore tab and insider tips/know before you go to the results.
Google Search Ranking Algorithm Volatility - A Gemini 3 Update?
I am seeing some signs of a Google search ranking update over the past day or so but the chatter is super limited right now. Many of the tools spike yesterday but like I said, the SEO community chatter was calm. I wonder if this volatility was related to maybe the Cloudflare outage or Gemini 3 rolling out. Probably not...
Google Thought On Six Options For Publishers Controlling AI
A court document from the Department of Justice Google monopoly case shows Google internally discussed six different options for giving (or not giving) publishers control over AI usage. The options range from do nothing new to add options to opt out of just AI Overviews (formerly known as SGE).
Google Discover Drops Follow Feature From Chrome (Not Discover Feed)
Only two months ago, Google officially rolled out the follow feature on Google Discover. Now, that feature is no longer active and Google has removed the documentation associated with it.
Candle Lab Event At Google
I never heard of a candle lab before, but Google had one at the Google Irvine office. I found photos of this event on Instagram, where you can see test tubes, candles and more.
Other Great Search Threads:
- Google is again showing citation footnotes within AI overview results, similar to the experiment from June. The latest version does not show the site name in full (only the first letter of the site name) alongside the favicon. Eve, SERP Alert on X
- Google is continuing to experiment with the product checkbox feature within AI Mode, now showing a button to 'ask about these' above the search bar, which triggers the checkbox feature beside products to appear. There have no, SERP Alert on X
- I'm seeing something very odd since the ad change layout:13th Oct. Homepage title tags on mobile are stripped, whilst the desktop title tag shows as normal. Search for a brand & the homepage ranks (not another pa, Sunny Matharu on X
- First time having this happen for my labs account. Even though I'm in the 'All' tab, Google is automatically integrating 'Web Guide' (based on the 'Web' tab) into the primary search results section., SERP Alert on X
- I'm seeing Web Guide in the main search results more and more over the past day or so. i.e. Triggering by default when searching. Google explained it would start showing Web Guide results in other parts of Search, including the All, Glenn Gabe on X
- No More Ways to Verify - Google Business Profile Error Message, Local Search Forum
- With AI Max for Search now fully rolled out in beta, there have been many great discussions and questions about its performance. We appreciate all the rigorous testing and feedback. To help address some of the questions and explain, AdsLiaison on X
