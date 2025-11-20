Only two months ago, Google officially rolled out the follow feature on Google Discover. Now, that feature is no longer active and Google has removed the documentation associated with it. Or is it?

Google wrote, "The Follow feature is no longer shown in Google Discover."

Google thus removed the guidance on the Follow feature from Google Discover documentation.

Now, Google linked to the chrome follow feature from 2021 - so it is that feature that Google is saying is gone. Not the follow sources feature from Google Discover.

This is the Follow feature Google removed, it said:

Here is what Glenn Gabe noted on X:

Interested in Discover? Google just posted an update to its documentation explaining that the Follow feature is no longer shown in Discover... But the devil is in the details. They link to the Chrome follow feature from the announcement which covered the 'Follow' button you could access via the overflow menu in Chrome for Android. And then in Chrome, there used to be a 'Following' feed versus the standard Discover feed. I believe that is what they are saying is gone. As of this morning, you can still follow sites in Discover via the 'Follow' button. A bit of a confusing announcement from Google so I thought I would help try and clear that up. :)

Here is a screenshot of the follow sources feature from a couple of months ago:

It is hard to give Google features names...

John Mueller later confirmed on Bluesky that it is the old Chrome feature that is going away.

