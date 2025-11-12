Daily Search Forum Recap: November 12, 2025

Nov 12, 2025 - 10:00 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google will fix its Google Discover fake AI news problem. Google is now showing search ads, not just shopping ads, in the image search results. Google now lets you add your shipping and returns policies to Search Console without a Merchant Center account. Google Ads has AI-guided help within the disapproval section. Google Local Service Ads message leads has new value-based pricing. Bing is testing favicon anchors at the top of the search results.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Search Console Lets You Add Shipping/Return Details Without Merchant Center Account
    Google now lets you add your shipping and returns information within Google Search Console, even if you do not have a Google Merchant Center account. Previously, Google let you do this only if you had a Merchant Center account, that is no longer a requirement.
  • Google Working On Fixing Google Discover AI Spam Problem
    Google is reportedly working on a "fix" for the AI spam that routinely shows up within users' Google Discover feed. Google issued a statement to the Press Gazette saying, "We're actively working on a fix" for the fake AI spam stories showing up in Google Discover.
  • Google Image Results Tests Search Ads (Not Just Shopping Ads)
    Google is testing showing normal search ads in an ad carousel at the top of the image search results on mobile. The ads take up a lot of the top real estate of the image results and can be scrolled from side to side.
  • Google Ads Gains AI Guide Me Button In Policy Disapprovals
    Google is now embedding its AI chat feature within the Google Ads advertiser console, specifically in some screens. The "Guide me" button that triggers an AI chat feature was spotted in the policy disapprovals screen.
  • Value-Based Pricing For Google Local Service Ads Message Leads
    Google emailed advertisers who are leveraging message leads within Google Local Service Ads telling them about the new value-based pricing. Basically, when a seacher uses the "Request multiple opinions" within local results, those leads may result now in higher discounts than the previous 50% discount you would get on those messages.
  • Bing Tests Site Favicons Anchors At Top Of Search Results
    Microsoft is testing placing site favicons at the top of the Bing search results page that when clicked on, anchor you down to the specific search result on the page. This is a test, it does not always show up, but I was able to replicate this in one of my browsers.
  • Large Outdoor Google Pool
    I believe we saw a photo of this pool before, but here is a wider angle showing the complete pool at the GooglePlex, the Google Mountain View, California office.

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

AI & LLMs

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

SEO

PPC

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News, add as a preferred source on Google and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or just contact us the old fashion way.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: November 12, 2025

Nov 12, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google Ads

Google Image Results Tests Search Ads (Not Just Shopping Ads)

Nov 12, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Working On Fixing Google Discover AI Spam Problem

Nov 12, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Gains AI Guide Me Button In Policy Disapprovals

Nov 12, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Search Console Lets You Add Shipping/Return Details Without Merchant Center Account

Nov 12, 2025 - 7:23 am
Google Ads

Value-Based Pricing For Google Local Service Ads Message Leads

Nov 12, 2025 - 7:21 am
 
Previous Story: Google Image Results Tests Search Ads (Not Just Shopping Ads)

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.