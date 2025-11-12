Daily Search Forum Recap: November 12, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google will fix its Google Discover fake AI news problem. Google is now showing search ads, not just shopping ads, in the image search results. Google now lets you add your shipping and returns policies to Search Console without a Merchant Center account. Google Ads has AI-guided help within the disapproval section. Google Local Service Ads message leads has new value-based pricing. Bing is testing favicon anchors at the top of the search results.

