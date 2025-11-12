Bing Tests Site Favicons Anchors At Top Of Search Results

Nov 12, 2025
Bing Search

Bing Anchor

Microsoft is testing placing site favicons at the top of the Bing search results page that when clicked on, anchor you down to the specific search result on the page. This is a test, it does not always show up, but I was able to replicate this in one of my browsers.

This was first spotted by Sachin Patel who posted some screenshots and videos on X, the Frank Sandtmann posted about it on LinkedIn - here are my versions but they match Sachin:

GIF of it in action:

Bing Search Site Favicons Anchors

Static image:

Bing Search Site Favicons Anchors

I kind of like this, I feel it helps with branding and helps you jump past the mess, to the site you love.

Forum discussion at X and LinkedIn.

 

