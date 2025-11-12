Microsoft is testing placing site favicons at the top of the Bing search results page that when clicked on, anchor you down to the specific search result on the page. This is a test, it does not always show up, but I was able to replicate this in one of my browsers.

This was first spotted by Sachin Patel who posted some screenshots and videos on X, the Frank Sandtmann posted about it on LinkedIn - here are my versions but they match Sachin:

GIF of it in action:

Static image:

I kind of like this, I feel it helps with branding and helps you jump past the mess, to the site you love.

Bing result count shows with top 3 icons — and clicking on any icon redirects you to their respective pages.@rustybrick pic.twitter.com/lM4uYZTFWY — Sachin Patel (@SachuPatel53124) November 7, 2025

Forum discussion at X and LinkedIn.