Daily Search Forum Recap: November 11, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Did you know that if you violate the Google webmaster guidelines for organic search, Google can not only penalize you in the free results but also disable your Google Ads account and remove your paid search ads? Google listed out all the IP addresses Googlebot crawls from, this is new and useful. This is just a reminder that Google's crawl rate setting does not speed up crawling, it can only slow it. Google Business Profile manager logos and rebranding are going live, but the title tag needs to be updated. Google released an excellent two minute video on four SEO questions. Also, today is Veterans Day and I'd like to thank all of our Veterans - and so does Google, Bing and Yahoo with logos and themes.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- PSA: Google Ads Account Suspensions Over Violating Webmaster Guidelines
Google Ads has a policy that it can immediately and without notice, suspend your Google Ads account, if you violate the Google Webmaster Guidelines. This is not a new policy, it goes back years and years but it may surprise some folks that there is this overlap between organic and paid search.
- Googlebot's IP Addresses In JSON File Officially From Google
Back in 2007, Google came up with a mechanism for SEOs or site owners to verify that Googlebot is who it says it is through reverse DNS checks. But now, Google has also decided to publish a list of IP addresses that Googlebot will use to crawl your site.
- Google Business Profile Manager Logo Now Live
Google has renamed Google My Business to Google Business Profile on November 4th. Starting on November 9th, I saw Google begin to swap out the Google My Business logo with the Google Business Profile Manager logo at google.com/business.
- PSA: Google Crawl Rate Setting Does Not Speed Up Crawling
Google has a legacy Search Console feature to let you limit, or slow down, how fast Google can crawl your site under the crawl rate setting. This feature, as we know, takes a day or so to kick in, and does not speed up crawling, it only can slow crawling of your site.
- Google Video Answers To Blocking CSS Files, Updating Sitemaps, Deleting RSS & More
Google's John Mueller posted a two minute video answering four SEO related questions on the topics of blocking CSS files, how to update a sitemap, deleting RSS files and reintroducing a site into Google Search. Most are pretty basic SEO questions, I guess that is why he answered them all in about two minutes.
- Turtle At The Google Office
Here is a photo of a turtle, a Tortoises, at the Google New York City office. It is real, it is not a fake one, and this was posted on Instagram with the message "Finally working from the office today
- 2021 Veterans Day Google, Bing, Yahoo & The Search Industry Pay Respect
Today is Veterans Day in the United States and to pay respect to the day, a bunch of search engines have special logos or themes up for the day. We have a Doodle from Google, a special logo from Yahoo, Bing has their home page updated and we have a new design up for the day.
