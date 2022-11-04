Daily Search Forum Recap: November 4, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google said links are not going to be as important as a ranking factor in the future. Google Business Profile manager is redirecting users to Google Search. Google said writing content based on keyword volume lists is not the best idea. Microsoft Bing is testing animated search ads. Google said the size of your header tag does not matter for rankings. And I posted the weekly SEO video recap - watch it, subscribe and comment.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google: Links Will Be Less Important As A Ranking Factor In The Future
Google has published on the Search Off The Record podcast, which was a recording from brightonSEO session, where John Mueller of Google said that he believes that over time, links as a ranking factor will be not as important and not as big as a ranking factor as it is today.
- Google: Writing Content From Keyword Search Volume Lists Will Result In Mediocre Content
Google's John Mueller said that if you make your content creation decisions based off of keyword search volume lists, then those pieces of content will be mediocre, at best. John said on Twitter "don't focus on keywords & "search volume" lists like this, they'll lead you into mediocracy."
- Bing Image Search Tests Animated Ads
Microsoft Bing seems to be testing animated ads in the Bing image search interface. The ads look like an interactive banner ad of some sort, based on your query.
- Google Business Profile Manager Redirecting To Google Search
Google is now redirecting some (or all) of those trying to edit their business profiles in the Google Business Profile manager to the Google Search interface. You can still manage to get in there but on first click, you are taken to Google Search to manage your business.
- Google: Size Of Your H1 & Header Fonts Doesn't Matter For SEO
Google's John Mueller said that the size of your header tags, i.e. H1s, H2s, etc, does not matter for SEO or ranking purposes. John said it might matter for users and conversions but for SEO, nope.
- Search News Buzz Video Recap: Another Google Algorithm Update, A Confirmed Search Bug, Spam Targets, Links Less Valuable, Keywords In Reviews For Local & More
To start things off, I quickly covered the monthly Google webmaster report. Google also had some big unconfirmed update on or around October 28th. Google confirmed a search bug with top stories...
- Overgrown With Plants Google Logo
Here is a room at the Google Poland office of a very overgrown plant area covering the Google logo, the Google signage. It just needs a bit of a trim, don't you think?
Feedback:
