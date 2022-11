Microsoft Bing seems to be testing animated ads in the Bing image search interface. The ads look like an interactive banner ad of some sort, based on your query.

Frank Sandtmann, a German-based SEO, sent me a GIF of this in action. Please note that I cannot replicate this but here is the GIF that you can click on to enlarge:

I cannot replicate this, can you?

Seems like a lot going on with this for a search ad, don't you think?

