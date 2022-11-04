Google: Writing Content From Keyword Search Volume Lists Will Result In Mediocre Content

Google's John Mueller said that if you make your content creation decisions based off of keyword search volume lists, then those pieces of content will be mediocre, at best. John said on Twitter "don't focus on keywords & "search volume" lists like this, they'll lead you into mediocracy."

What John is saying is that if you are looking for content ideas and use base them on a list of keywords that show high search volume, then the content likely won't be good enough to rank well in Google Search. In short, write content that you can write something awesome about, and do not force your writing based on what people are searching for - especially if you don't know the topic super well.

John added, "seeing a list like that as a target for content makes me worry that you're not going to get a lot out of your work, or that your work is going to be quite superficial." He said "I'd look for topics that match your expertise & passion. Where can you contribute that isn't already covered by lots of others, and do so in ways that provide something new & useful? Don't focus on keywords & "search volume" lists like this, they'll lead you into mediocracy."

Here are those tweets:

@JohnMu Please can you write on these topics separately without dealing with Keyword Cannibalization? pic.twitter.com/GNnMaPvZ8g — KINGSLEY KUMI🇬🇭🇺🇸 (@chatwithking) October 26, 2022

I'd look for topics that match your expertise & passion. Where can you contribute that isn't already covered by lots of others, and do so in ways that provide something new & useful? Don't focus on keywords & "search volume" lists like this, they'll lead you into mediocracy. — johnmu: nothing is permanent, use 302 always 💫 (@JohnMu) October 26, 2022

