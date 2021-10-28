Daily Search Forum Recap: October 28, 2021

Oct 28, 2021 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Prev Story
Share This
 

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google said when it comes to web search, the images you have on your pages don't matter. Google changed its Merchant Center unique product identifier policy and made it less severe. SEOs are split on if they do black hat SEO or not. Google has a new method to remove images of minors from search, it comes with a new policy and tools. And Brave Search published how it ranks sites, including using click data.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google: We Don't Care About The Image For Web Search
    Google's John Mueller said that when it comes to web search, Google does not "look at the specific images on the page" for web search or ranking purposes. For image search, Google does but for web search, John said no.
  • Google Lets You Remove Images Of Minors From Search With New Tool & Policy
    Google announced a new policy and tool to allow you to remove images of minors, kids and teens under the age of 18, from Google Search results, both images and web search. This is likely a welcomed feature for many parents, many teens and reputation management companies.
  • Poll: SEOs Split On Doing Black Hat SEO
    Marie Haynes ran a poll that asked SEOs "do you do any SEO you'd consider Blackhat?" The results were pretty 50/50, about half said they do not do any black hat SEO and 28% said they do, and 23% said they do "maybe a little" black hat SEO.
  • Brave Search Uses Click Data In Search Ranking Algorithm
    Brave made some big news the other week when it announced it is replacing Google Search as the default in its Brave browser with its own search engine. The thing is, Brave documented how it does ranking and it actually said it uses click data for ranking purposes.
  • Google Merchant Center Unique Product Identifier Limited Enforcement
    In September we said Google Merchant Center would enforce that all products would have unique product identifiers (UPI) within the product feed. If there was not UPI, Google would immediately disapproved and no longer showed in free listings. That is now changing to limited performance enforcements.
  • Google Swanky Office
    Here is a recent set of photos from the Google New York City office that showcases some of the more "swanky" rooms at that office. Swanky was the word used by the person who posted it on Instagram.

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel or just contact us the old fashion way.

Previous story: Google Lets You Remove Images Of Minors From Search With New Tool & Policy
 
blog comments powered by Disqus