Daily Search Forum Recap: October 28, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google said when it comes to web search, the images you have on your pages don't matter. Google changed its Merchant Center unique product identifier policy and made it less severe. SEOs are split on if they do black hat SEO or not. Google has a new method to remove images of minors from search, it comes with a new policy and tools. And Brave Search published how it ranks sites, including using click data.

