Google Ads updated its frequently asked questions page for AI Max search campaigns with a section on 1-click AI Max experiments. Google wrote in the document, "If your account is eligible, you may find a 1-click experiment recommendation on your Recommendations page."

I spotted this update via Hana Kobzova who wrote about this on PPC News Feed, she wrote, "Testing AI Max just got easier and more granular for Search campaigns. Eligible accounts can now use a 1-click setup to create a 50/50 experiment automatically through Recommendations. Additionally, advertisers can manually refine experiments at the ad group level."

The new section reads:

How does the 1-click AI Max experiment work? If your account is eligible, you may find a 1-click experiment recommendation on your Recommendations page. When you select Create 1-click experiment automatically, it sets up a 50/50 split test comparing your base Search campaign against an AI Max treatment arm without requiring manual configuration.

I believe Google also added this section in the past month to this document:

Can I test AI Max on specific ad groups during experiment setup? Yes. When you create an AI Max experiment under the Experiments tab, you can use granular controls during experiment construction. This allows you to selectively enable or disable Search term matching or Asset optimization for individual ad groups in the treatment arm, while the control arm maintains your base campaign settings.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.