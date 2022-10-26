Daily Search Forum Recap: October 26, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

A new zero click Google study puts it only at 25%, not the whopping 65% figure from previous studies. Google and Microsoft both announced disappointing earnings, while ad revenue grew, for Google Ads it grew much slower. Google says link wheels are against its guidelines. Big is testing a full size search bar in the bottom right footer of the search results. And Google Ads has a shopping carousel at the top and bottom.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.