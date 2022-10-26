Daily Search Forum Recap: October 26, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
A new zero click Google study puts it only at 25%, not the whopping 65% figure from previous studies. Google and Microsoft both announced disappointing earnings, while ad revenue grew, for Google Ads it grew much slower. Google says link wheels are against its guidelines. Big is testing a full size search bar in the bottom right footer of the search results. And Google Ads has a shopping carousel at the top and bottom.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- New Zero Click Google Study Puts Zero Clicks At 25%, Not 65%
Marcus Tober at Semrush, a respected search marketing platform, published a new zero-click study that puts zero clicks across Google on average at 25% of all searches or 26% on desktop and 17% on mobile searches. No matter how you look at it, it is well under the Sparktoro study putting zero clicks on Google at 65%.
- Google Ads Revenue Up Only 4.2% & Microsoft Bing Ads Revenues Up 16%
Both Google (Alphabet) and Microsoft (Bing) have announced earnings last night and both companies are down over 5% in pre-marketing trading after the news. Google's ad revenue was up only 4.2%, while Microsoft's search ad revenue, mostly from Bing, seemed to be up way more, at 16% - year over year.
- Google: Link Wheels Are Against Google's Guidelines & Are Link Schemes
Google's John Mueller said that link wheels are against Google's webmaster guidelines, I mean search essentials, because Google would consider them link schemes and thus spam.
- Google Shopping Ads Overlay Carousel Testing Top & Bottom
Google is testing showing the overlay feature for its shopping ads, when you click the "view more" both at the top and the bottom. Here are GIFs showing how the overlay either pins itself to the top or pins itself to the bottom.
- Bing Full Size Search Box In Bottom Right Of Search Results
Microsoft Bing is showing the search box in the bottom right corner, when you scroll down the search results page and your browser window is wide enough to fit it. Otherwise, Bing will show a floating magnifying glass to click on and activate your search box.
- Samba Dancers At Google Ireland
Google Dublin, Ireland had some sort of event where they had Samba dancers come out and perform. Below are more photos I found on Instagram of this event.
