Daily Search Forum Recap: October 21, 2024

Nick Fox has replaced Prabhakar Raghavan as the head of Google Search. Google LSA has this new request competitive quotes sneaky feature. Google will pause ads post elections temporarily. Google is testing generative AI throughout the search results. Yep, and we have more Google ranking volatility.

Google Search Ranking Volatility Continues October 19th & 20th

Nope, Google won't let up with its Google Search ranking volatility. We are seeing sites that are showing better rankings one day, only to see those rankings jump back up the next day and continue to see this pattern over and over again. It is like Google cannot make up its mind and it is beyond unusual to see this happening for this long of a period of time.

Nick Fox New Lead Of Google Search; Replaced Prabhakar Raghavan

Nick Fox is now the new head of Google Search, replacing Prabhakar Raghavan who is moving into Chief Technologist role at Google. Nick Fox has been with Google since July 2003 and is someone we have quoted here for 20 years on this site.

Google To Pause Ads Related To Elections After Polls Close On Nov. 5

Google will temporarily pause ads related to the US elections after the polls close on November 5th. Google said this "is a temporary measure, and we will notify advertisers when this policy is lifted."

Google Local Service Ads At It Again With Request Competitive Quotes

Google is at it again, double dipping on Local Service Ads clicks, by adding a "Request competitive quotes" button after you have already selected the business you want a quote from. Google is now showing you other competitive to get quotes from, even though you clicked on a specific business.

Google Generative AI Snippets Throughout Search Results

Google has been doing a lot with generative AI and I know some of you have seen featured snippets, some knowledge panels, local listings and other forms of generative AI in the search results. Here is an example of Google Search placing generative AI snippets and cards within the middle of the search results, in the featured snippets things to know like results.

Sundar Pichai Takes Selfie With Pikachu Pokémon

Here is a photo of Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google, taking a selfie with Pikachu from the Pokémon series. He did this at the Google offices in Japan a few weeks back.

