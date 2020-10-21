Daily Search Forum Recap: October 21, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Squashes Myths Around Passage Indexing

Let me start off by saying, I do not blame the SEO community for being confused over Google's announcement of passage indexing. Heck, Google called it "indexing" but then told me it is not indexing, it is a ranking thing. Why they called it that? I have no idea. But at least Google officially posted on public channels more information about it.

Google Says Links In Commented Out HTML Do Not Impact Ranking

Martin Splitt of Google, in a rare case about talking specifically about Google rankings, said that he has confirmed that while Google can discover links within commented out HTML code, those links do not get used for ranking purposes in Google.

DOJ Sues Google Over Monopolistic Actions In Search & Search Advertising

The big business news in our industry yesterday was that the DOJ, US Department of Justice, sued Google alleging that Google acted anticompetitively to preserve monopolies in search and search advertising. Google shouted back that this is a "deeply flawed lawsuit that would do nothing to help consumers."

Google Search Console Sends Notifications For Discover Optimization Tips

Yesterday, Google sent out a bunch of notifications via Google Search Console to let some publishers know that they are missing out on Google Discover traffic. Google has sent out notifications from Search Console for Google Discover before but this time this notice says that you are missing out on potential Google Discover traffic.

Google Search Augmented Reality For Car Manufacturers

Google has had 3D images, augmented and VR based images in search for over a year now. But now Google has added support for it for car manufacturers and it is live. Do a search on mobile for [volvo xc40 recharge] and you will see the "view in 3D" button and you can put that Volvo right in your living room.

Old MSN Search Web Site : How It Really Began

Frederic Dubut, the web ranking PM at Microsoft Bing, posted a screen shot of the old beta MSN Search home page from 2004, when Microsoft first got into search. We covered the betas and launches here

