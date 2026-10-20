Daily Search Forum Recap: October 20, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google seems to not show AI Overview labels for all AI Overviews in Search. Google may have had issues handling URLs with brackets in them. Google Business Profiles testing verification with government IDs. Google Business Profiles has a delay with review appeals. The Google Ads team posted a new help document that talks about the length of booking bid adjustment in legacy Hotel campaigns versus Search campaigns for travel. Google is testing removing the HR, thematic line break or horizontal rule line, that is found under the search tabs under the search box in the search results page. Microsoft seems to be testing not showing sitelinks under the main Bing search result snippets.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

AI & LLMs

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Other Search

PPC

Search Features

SEO

Feedback:

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