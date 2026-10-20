Daily Search Forum Recap: October 20, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google seems to not show AI Overview labels for all AI Overviews in Search. Google may have had issues handling URLs with brackets in them. Google Business Profiles testing verification with government IDs. Google Business Profiles has a delay with review appeals. The Google Ads team posted a new help document that talks about the length of booking bid adjustment in legacy Hotel campaigns versus Search campaigns for travel. Google is testing removing the HR, thematic line break or horizontal rule line, that is found under the search tabs under the search box in the search results page. Microsoft seems to be testing not showing sitelinks under the main Bing search result snippets.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
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Google Removes AI Overviews Labels On Some AI Overviews
Google seems to be removing the AI Overviews label from some of the search results that are AI Overviews. The desktop version is missing the AI Overview label, while the mobile version has the AI Overview label.
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Google Business Profiles Verification With Government ID
Google is testing a new way to verify your Google Business Profiles, the method is by uploading a photo of your government ID. This is in addition ot the phone/text, email, live video call or snail mail verification methods.
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Google Hotel Ads Legacy Length Of Booking Bid Adjustment Doc
The Google Ads team posted a new help document that talks about the length of booking bid adjustment in legacy Hotel campaigns versus Search campaigns for travel. Hotel campaigns multiply your base bid by the traveler's itinerary length of stay (LoS) but Search campaigns for travel (SCT) don't.
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Google Search Internal Issues With Square Brackets [] Punctuations In URLs
Google Search had some issues handling square brackets punctuation marks (i.e. [ ]) within URLs. John Mueller from Google responded to former Googler, Vanessa Fox, saying that he is "seeing some of the issues internally that came up with these kinds of characters in the URL."
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Bing Tests Not Showing Sitelinks
Microsoft seems to be testing not showing sitelinks under the main Bing search result snippets. I am honestly not sure if this is new but I was able to replicate Bing showing sitelinks for the first search result snippet in one browser and for the same query, it not showing the sitelinks.
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Google Business Profiles Review Appeals Are Delayed Again
Google Business Profiles review appeals are delayed again. Dan Boguslavsky from the Google team posted about the delay last Friday saying, "Due to high volume of review related appeals, processing times are currently extended."
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Google Search Tests Removing Horizontal Rule Line Under Tabs
Google is testing removing the HR, thematic line break or horizontal rule line, that is found under the search tabs under the search box in the search results page.
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Latin Heritage Month at Google with Bachata Training
Here is a photo from the GooglePlex, the main Google headquarters in Mountain View, California, of a celebration of Latin Heritage Month at Google. You can see, they even have Bachata training.
Other Great Search Threads:
- Major Google Cloud outage in Europe right now, Barry Schwartz on X
- ChatGPT's app downloads and monthly active users (MAUs) both grew in Q3 compared to Q2 2026., Similarweb on X
- Well, TIL. I would have assumed they're equivalent, but they're NOT. This was a fun side-track. "?filter[]=123" ≠ "?filter%5B%5D=123" because in RFC 3986, Section 2.2 the characters brackets ([, ]) and plus signs (+) are defined as part of the reserved set., John Mueller on Bluesky
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Search Engine Land Awards 2026: Complete finalists list
- Google Ads AI Max spotted automatically enabled in some Ad Grants accounts
- Google Local Services Ads removes featured professionals
- Content pruning case study: Cutting 33% of pages that drove just 3% of clicks
- How to measure Google Demand Gen against the right goals
- Why the For You Page deserves SEO attention
- AI and local search: The new rules of visibility in 2027
Other Great Search Stories:
AI & LLMs
- 4 tips for styling outfits with Gemini, Google Blog
- Data: How AI Assistants Are Spending Real Money, Upstarts Media
- Four Gemini 4 Argon agents beat Minecraft without any human help, The Decoder
- Google support pages are now AI summaries and chatbots, 9To5Google
- Microsoft unveils tools to monitor and corral rogue AI agents, GeekWire
- New Feature: Grounding Snippet Ablation, DEJAN
- The Gender Gap in AI, Pew Research Center
- AI in the newsroom at Reuters, Reach, Independent and Metropolis, Press Gazette
- Advancing coding in low‑resource programming languages, OpenAI
Analytics
Industry & Business
- Anthropic Readies Model That Reads Users' Intentions Better, The Information
- How AI data centers are reshaping America's aging grid, CNBC
- OpenAI seeks to accelerate fundraising ahead of Anthropic IPO, sources say, Reuters
- Supreme Court rejects Google challenge to US patent agency review policy, Reuters
- West Memphis Energy Impact Fund awards $1.25M in grants, Google Blog
- What to Know About the Obscure Trust Looming Over Anthropic’s IPO, Wall Street Journal
- Anthropic IPO to Deliver Massive Windfall for Google's Eric Schmidt, Bloomberg
- Elon Musk says he'll give a SpaceX share to every child in U.S., CNBC
- Google executive dismisses European fears over US dominance of AI, Financial Times (Sub)
- Ad Tech Briefing: Can flipping the ad auction wrest control of ad tech from Google?, Digiday
- Forbes looks to Google AI pilot for insights, Digiday
Links & Content Marketing
- Influencer Content: Pros, Cons, Examples and Best Practices, TopRank Marketing
Local & Maps
- Local vs Brand-Level AI Visibility for MULOs, Street Fight
- Google Maps Bookings Have an Attribution Problem. Can Your Data Pipeline Explain Why?, HackerNoon
Other Search
- Google Home Speakers downloading massive amounts of data, 9To5Google
- Wirecutter moves beyond affiliate revenue amid AI search shifts, Digiday
- The Verge restructures audience team to prepare for Google Zero, Digiday
PPC
- AI Max Launch Guide, Brainlabs
- Demand Gen Creative Best Practices, Google
- Microsoft promised fewer Windows 11 ads, but its wallpaper app acts like adware, opening Bing when you click your desktop, Windows Latest
- PPC Agency vs Freelancer vs In-House: Which Is Best?, Hop Skip Media
- Updates to Cryptocurrencies and related products policy (October 2026) United Arab Emirates, Google Advertising Policies Help
- Why I Think Platform Audits are Bad for Advertisers, Group Twenty Seven
- 9 Overlooked Marketing Budget Leaks (+How to Plug Them), WordStream
- "Partners" Setting for Performance Max, PPC News Feed
Search Features
- ChatGPT tests large product carousel with Shop now buttons, Search Engine Watch
- YouTube tests AI replies in searches, Social Media Today
SEO
- Who AI Overviews Cite for Marketing Searches, Barlo Digital
- 1: APIs for SEOs – What an API Actually Is and Why You Should Care, Search Engine World
- 3 Prompt Tracking Frameworks for AI Search [Free Skill], Orit Mutznik
- 434 Days Later - Are AI Search Platforms Like ChatGPT and Claude Still Unable To Render JavaScript In October 2026?, GSQI
- 7 AEO Testing Ideas to Boost Your Brand’s AI Search Visibility, seoClarity
- Beware of AI Content for SEO, Practical Ecommerce
- How AccuRanker Handles Poisoned SERPs, AccuRanker
- How to Build a Prompt Set Worth Tracking, Momentic
- SEO Beyond Traffic: Influence, Trust, and Business Results, Advanced Web Ranking
- I tested DeepSeek’s new search API. Here’s how it ranks and scores websites, Suganthan Mohanadasan
- What SEOs can learn from social discovery platforms, Oncrawl
- Google Search Traffic to Publishers Fell 40%: The Data, Technology
- A Cautionary Tale: One Site’s AI-Assisted SEO Crash, JumpFly
Feedback:
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