Bing Tests Not Showing Sitelinks

Oct 20, 2026 - 7:21 am 0 by
Filed Under Bing Search

Bing Search Card

Microsoft seems to be testing not showing sitelinks under the main Bing search result snippets. I am honestly not sure if this is new but I was able to replicate Bing showing sitelinks for the first search result snippet in one browser and for the same query, it not showing the sitelinks.

This was spotted first by Khushal Bherwani who posted a screenshot on X - he said, "Bing is not showing sitelinks in this test, while they appear in the SERP without the test."

I can replicate, here are my screenshots:

Bing No Sitelinks Comparison

Here are Khushal Bherwani's screenshots:

Forum discussion at X.

 

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