Microsoft seems to be testing not showing sitelinks under the main Bing search result snippets. I am honestly not sure if this is new but I was able to replicate Bing showing sitelinks for the first search result snippet in one browser and for the same query, it not showing the sitelinks.

This was spotted first by Khushal Bherwani who posted a screenshot on X - he said, "Bing is not showing sitelinks in this test, while they appear in the SERP without the test."

I can replicate, here are my screenshots:

Here are Khushal Bherwani's screenshots:

🆕 Bing is not showing sitelinks in this test, while they appear in the SERP without the test. ↗️ Sharing screenshots of both versions for comparison. https://t.co/vcuTyTz0WQ — Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) October 19, 2026

Forum discussion at X.