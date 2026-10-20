The Google Ads team posted a new help document that talks about the length of booking bid adjustment in legacy Hotel campaigns versus Search campaigns for travel. Hotel campaigns multiply your base bid by the traveler's itinerary length of stay (LoS) but Search campaigns for travel (SCT) don't.

The help document says:

Hotel campaigns multiply your base bid by the traveler's itinerary length of stay (LoS). Search campaigns for travel (SCT) don’t support this automatic multiplication logic. To keep your effective bids equivalent for longer stays in SCT, use length of booking bid adjustments (formerly known as length of stay in Hotel campaigns) based on this formula: Search campaigns for travel bid adjustment % = [User selected itinerary length of stay × (1+ Original bid adjustment %)] − 1

Google explained two scenarios how to set your Search campaigns for travel bid adjustments to replicate your hotel campaign bids:

Scenario A: With an existing Hotel campaign length of stay bid adjustment

If your Hotel campaign had a +5% (0.05) adjustment for a 2-night itinerary with a $2.00 USD base bid:

Hotel campaign bid: $2.00 × 1.05 × 2 = $4.20 USD

To recreate this $4.20 USD bid adjustment for Search campaigns for travel, apply a +110% length of booking bid adjustment.

Search campaigns for travel bid adjustment will be: [2 × (1 + 0.05)] − 1 = 1.10 (or 110%)

New Search campaigns for travel bid will evaluate to the following when the travel bid adjustment above is entered: $2.00 × (1 + 1.10) = $4.20 USD (which matches the legacy Hotel campaign bid)

Scenario B: Without an existing length of stay bid adjustment in Hotel campaigns

If you had no previous adjustment (0%) with a $2.00 USD base bid, use these bid adjustments to maintain equivalent bidding:

2 nights: SCT length of booking bid adjustment: +100%; Hotel campaign bid: $4.00 USD; New SCT effective bid: $4.00 USD.

SCT length of booking bid adjustment: +100%; Hotel campaign bid: $4.00 USD; New SCT effective bid: $4.00 USD. 3 nights: SCT length of booking bid adjustment: +200%; Hotel campaign bid: $6.00 USD; New SCT effective bid: $6.00 USD.

SCT length of booking bid adjustment: +200%; Hotel campaign bid: $6.00 USD; New SCT effective bid: $6.00 USD. 5 nights: SCT length of booking bid adjustment: +400%; Hotel campaign bid: $10.00 USD; New SCT effective bid: $10.00 USD.

SCT length of booking bid adjustment: +400%; Hotel campaign bid: $10.00 USD; New SCT effective bid: $10.00 USD. 10 nights: SCT length of booking bid adjustment: +900%; Hotel campaign bid: $20.00 USD; New SCT effective bid: $20.00 USD.

Here is a screenshot of this new document:

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