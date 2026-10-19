Daily Search Forum Recap: October 19, 2026

Oct 19, 2026 - 10:00 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google is testing moving the Google Posts section higher up on the local panel. Google confirmed it will now show ads in AI Mode results with Personal Intelligence enabled. Google is testing letting users view and modify their preferred sources list directly from within the AI Mode citations sidebar. Google Ads posted a message to Local Service Ads advertisers saying that featured professionals will no longer show on your ads, and headshots will be optional and won't impact ad serving. OpenAI announced a number of product updates to ChatGPT Ads late Friday. And I posted a new feature on Search Engine Roundtable, Is it new AI scan tool.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Is It New? AI Scan Tool
    Here is something new for you - the Is it new? AI scan tool. It is a feature I thought would be neat to build, where instead of you reaching out to me to see if this or that is a new Google, Bing, etc search feature, you can upload a screenshot, add some descriptive text and then have the AI figure out if it is new.
  • Google Moves Google Posts Higher Up On Local Panel
    Google seems to have moved the Google Posts section of a local knowledge panel higher up on the page. In 2018, Google moved the Google Posts section to the bottom of the local panel. Now it seems Google is moving it back up.
  • Google Ads Now In AI Mode With Personal Intelligence
    Google confirmed it will now show ads in AI Mode results with Personal Intelligence enabled. Back in March, Google said AI Mode with Personal Intelligence turned on would be ad-free, but that is now changing.
  • Google AI Mode Citations With Preferred Source Preferences
    Google is testing letting users view and modify their preferred sources list directly from within the AI Mode citations sidebar. There is a new button named "Source preferences" and when you click on it, it opens up your preferred sources list where you can add or remove preferred sources.
  • ChatGPT Ads New Ad Formats, Updated Conversion Page, Performance Emails...
    OpenAI announced a number of product updates to ChatGPT Ads late Friday. These updates include new visual ad formats, a redesigned conversions page, performance emails, new measurement partners and a bug reporting / product feedback system.
  • Google Ads To No Longer Show Featured Professionals, Headshots Are Optional
    Google Ads posted a message to Local Service Ads advertisers saying that featured professionals will no longer show on your ads, and headshots will be optional and won't impact ad serving.
  • Google Pier 57 Rooftop Movie Night
    Here is a photo from the Google Pier 57 office rooftop where some folks were doing an outdoor rooftop movie night.

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

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AI & LLMs

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Other Search

PPC

Search Features

SEO

Feedback:

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Daily Search Forum Recap: October 19, 2026

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Oct 19, 2026 - 7:51 am
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