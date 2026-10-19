Daily Search Forum Recap: October 19, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google is testing moving the Google Posts section higher up on the local panel. Google confirmed it will now show ads in AI Mode results with Personal Intelligence enabled. Google is testing letting users view and modify their preferred sources list directly from within the AI Mode citations sidebar. Google Ads posted a message to Local Service Ads advertisers saying that featured professionals will no longer show on your ads, and headshots will be optional and won't impact ad serving. OpenAI announced a number of product updates to ChatGPT Ads late Friday. And I posted a new feature on Search Engine Roundtable, Is it new AI scan tool.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

AI & LLMs

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Other Search

PPC

Search Features

SEO

Feedback:

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