Google is testing letting users view and modify their preferred sources list directly from within the AI Mode citations sidebar. There is a new button named "Source preferences" and when you click on it, it opens up your preferred sources list where you can add or remove preferred sources.

This was spotted by Damien Andell who posted a video of this in action on X - Damien wrote, ""Source preferences" directly in AI Mode to manage your preferred sources."

I don't see this myself but here is a screenshot from his video:

Here is a GIF:

As an FYI, Google AI Mode began supporting preferred sources in May.

Forum discussion at X.