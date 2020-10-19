Daily Search Forum Recap: October 19, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Passage Ranking, It Is Not Passage Indexing
In the slew of Google Search announcements from last week, one of the more interesting bits was a section on "passage indexing." As I wrote in my coverage, I asked Google for more information on that and I wrote it up in detail on Search Engine Land. But I think it is important I cover it in detail here as well, as there is still confusion around this upcoming Google Search launch.
- Vlog #90: Mike Blumenthal On Some Of The Issues With Google Maps & His History In The Space (Part One)
Mike Blumenthal and I met up in Owego, New York, the midway point between his home base and my home base. We spoke for a pretty long time...
- Google About This Result: Site Age, Security, Paid Listing Details & More
We've seen Google test three dots that can trigger an "about this result" overlay in Google search. But now I was sent how this about this result box can show the first time a site was indexed, if that site is secure, the URL and if the result is an ad or not.
- Will The Request Indexing Feature In Google Search Console Return?
A lot of SEOs are skeptical and concerned that the request indexing feature, which was temporarily suspended last week, will not return ever. Google said "we expect it will return in the coming weeks." But that does not mean this week or the next - it can means several weeks, like in months.
- Google More Comfortable Discussing E-A-T & Its Importance With Health Queries
You may have been noticing a patterns from Google more recently. Where Googlers seem more comfortable talking about YMYL, E-A-T, and health related queries. We have even reported it at the highest level of Google executives.
- Google: Slow URLs Can Potentially Impact Ranking Of Other Faster URLs On Your Site
Google's John Mueller said that when it comes to Google measuring speed with the upcoming Google Page Experience and Core Web Vitals metrics, that sometimes individual slow URLs can potentially impact other faster URLs if Google cannot determine the speed of those faster URLs and those URL structures look similar.
- Martin Splitt Sheep Neighbors Returned For More
In May, Martin Splitt of Google had some sheep visit near his home. They soon left after filling their bellies with grass. But now they decided to come back for another snack.
Other Great Search Forum Threads:
- Normal crawling & indexing continues, which is what you'd want for any site move anyway. I'd just make sure to follow the guidelines we have in our help center for site-moves, in particular trac, John Mueller on Twitter
- Yes, done for banner + new bing icon. We will also change <title> tag. https://t.co/nh0wzplIGs, Microsoft Bing Webmaster Team on Twitter
- I don't have any new dates. My recommendation would be to work to migrate over to one of the other formats if you have structured data in data-vocabulary that you'd like to have taken into account for search, John Mueller on Twitter
- Just noticed an interesting test in Google SERPs: the color of the title I already clicked on is black (screenshot 1) vs the usual dark purple (screenshot 2) (@rustybrick please tell me you've covered this already, Kristina Azarenko on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- Demystifying Google Analytics 4 FKA App + Web, Seer Interactive
- Revisiting Measurement Strategy with the Advent of GA4, MightyHive
Industry & Business
- A path to sustainability led by digital subscriptions, Google Blog
- Federal antitrust case against Google won't end state investigations, The Washington Post
- Working from home is ruff. Dooglers make it a little better., Google Blog
Local & Maps
- Looking for local appliance repair? Why you can't always trust what you find on Google Maps, CBC News
Mobile & Voice
SEO
- 10 Ways to Improve Organic Search Rankings on Google, Seer Interactive
- Conversion Rate Optimization (CRO): The Beginner’s Guide, SEM Rush
- How to Maximize your Pages CTR in Search Results Besides Improving your Rankings, Aleyda Solis
- New Google Quality Rater Guidelines, Update Adds Emphasis on Needs Met, The SEM Post
- SEO Content Strategy Playbook, Searchmetrics
- Google How-To Schema Rich Results Now Enabled on Desktop and Mobile, Brodie Clark Consulting
- How-To Schema Rich Results on Desktop Disabled for Top Position, Brodie Clark Consulting
- The State of Local SEO: Experts Weigh in on Industry-Specific Tactics, Moz
PPC
- Automated Bidding bootcamp, Microsoft Advertising
Other Search
- How we're tackling evolving online threats, Google Blog
- New redirect virus is pushing Bing to Microsoft Edge users, Windows Report