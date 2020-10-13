Daily Search Forum Recap: October 13, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Google Duplex Live For Some Haircut Appointment Bookings

VentureBeat reports that Google made the Duplex technology live for some haircut appointments, for barbershops, salons, etc. This way Google can help businesses that are shorthanded, at least with making appointments.

A question that comes up often in the SEO world is how long does it take after one submits a reconsideration request in Google Search Console to get a response. It can vary and earlier this year we seemed to have some backlogs there but John Mueller of Google said on Twitter "there is no defined time for a reconsideration request to be processed."

A couple of years ago, we reported that Google said that with dates and times in the search results snippets, sometimes they admit they just get it wrong. But why does Google get it wrong? Gary Illyes from Google said you can almost always blame the webmaster/site owner for Google getting the date wrong.

Google seems to be testing a virtual keyboard icon in the search box on the Google home page and in the search bar after you do a search. This is a feature Google tried out in 2010 but then discontinued shortly after.

Here is a photo I found on Instagram from El Forajido who did some Google yarn or string art in the Google Spain office. He said Who would have told us that our yarn paintings would one day be on the

