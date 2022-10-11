Daily Search Forum Recap: October 11, 2022

Oct 11, 2022
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

I am offline Monday and Tuesday but here are some useful scheduled stories that I wrote over the weekend and scheduled to be posted today.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Does Not Shuffle Search Results After They Are Loaded
    Google's John Mueller said if you see the Google search results being shuffled around after they are loaded, then it is not Google Search doing that. Google does not "shuffle the search results after they're loaded," he said.
  • Advertisers Want Mass Opt Out Of Automatically Created Assets In Google Ads
    In June we reported about a beta feature in Google Ads that gives Google the ability to automatically create assets for your ads. There is an opt-out feature but there is no way to opt out in mass. This beta got some more wind last week and advertisers are asking Google for a faster way to opt out.
  • Google Tests Previously Visited Sitelinks Icons
    Google is testing a clock/timer type of icon on the sitelinks within Google Search. That icon apparently is designed to communicate that you previously visited that page from Google Search.
  • Google Still Does Not Use HTML lang Attribute (2022 Edition)
    Google's John Mueller recently confirmed again that Google Search does not use the HTML lang attribute. He said many screen readers do and Microsoft Bing might use it as well, but Google Search still does not.
  • Google Search Does Not Care If You Use Premium Plugins
    Google's John Mueller said Google Search does not care one way or another if you use premium security plugins or not. The answer is, Google probably doesn't care if you use any premium plugin or not for any purpose.
  • Fox At Google
    Here is a photo I found the other day from a Googler who saw a fox at the main headquarters, the GooglePlex, in Mountain View, California. He took a photo of it and it posed nicely for that photo.
  • Programming Note: Offline For Sukkot On Monday & Tuesday
    This is just a quick note that I will be offline for the Jewish holiday of Sukkot on Monday, October 10th, and Tuesday, October 11th. All stories, social media posts, etc were pre-written and scheduled to be posted. I'll be back with live coverage Wednesday, October 12th.

Note: This was pre-written and scheduled to be posted today, I am currently offline for Succos.

