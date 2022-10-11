Daily Search Forum Recap: October 11, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
I am offline Monday and Tuesday but here are some useful scheduled stories that I wrote over the weekend and scheduled to be posted today.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Does Not Shuffle Search Results After They Are Loaded
Google's John Mueller said if you see the Google search results being shuffled around after they are loaded, then it is not Google Search doing that. Google does not "shuffle the search results after they're loaded," he said.
- Advertisers Want Mass Opt Out Of Automatically Created Assets In Google Ads
In June we reported about a beta feature in Google Ads that gives Google the ability to automatically create assets for your ads. There is an opt-out feature but there is no way to opt out in mass. This beta got some more wind last week and advertisers are asking Google for a faster way to opt out.
- Google Tests Previously Visited Sitelinks Icons
Google is testing a clock/timer type of icon on the sitelinks within Google Search. That icon apparently is designed to communicate that you previously visited that page from Google Search.
- Google Still Does Not Use HTML lang Attribute (2022 Edition)
Google's John Mueller recently confirmed again that Google Search does not use the HTML lang attribute. He said many screen readers do and Microsoft Bing might use it as well, but Google Search still does not.
- Google Search Does Not Care If You Use Premium Plugins
Google's John Mueller said Google Search does not care one way or another if you use premium security plugins or not. The answer is, Google probably doesn't care if you use any premium plugin or not for any purpose.
- Fox At Google
Here is a photo I found the other day from a Googler who saw a fox at the main headquarters, the GooglePlex, in Mountain View, California. He took a photo of it and it posed nicely for that photo.
- Programming Note: Offline For Sukkot On Monday & Tuesday
This is just a quick note that I will be offline for the Jewish holiday of Sukkot on Monday, October 10th, and Tuesday, October 11th. All stories, social media posts, etc were pre-written and scheduled to be posted. I'll be back with live coverage Wednesday, October 12th.
Other Great Search Threads:
- Via @johnmu & @okaylizzi in the latest SOTR podcast: Changing image file names isn't optimal unless you absolutely have to. Google recrawls images much slower than web pages... And keywords in the file name (like web pages) ha, Glenn Gabe on Twitter
- It sounds like it's going to be very different html that's served, so yes, that will affect SEO. Maybe better, maybe worse. It's good to like at the details ahead of time; it's much harder afterwa, John Mueller on Twitter
- Monetization turned off / not appearing for videos, YouTube Community
Search Engine Land Stories:
- 2 new Google Display & Video 360 audience solutions
- TikTok releases Photo Mode and 7 new editing tools
- Facebook Ad Policies have been renamed to Meta Ad Standards
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- 5 Gamechanging Google Analytics 4 (GA4) Insights For Entrepreneurs, Forbes
- Denmark Rules Against Use of Google Analytics, Mitzi Hill, Taylor English
Industry & Business
- Google's 'Project Hug' dealings with Activision Blizzard, other game makers were PER SE ILLEGAL, say amended antitrust complaints by Epic Games, Match Group, FOSS Patents
- Wow, Google Really, Really Wants to Be Cooler Than Apple, CNET
Links & Content Marketing
- What is Inbound Marketing and Why Do SEOs Need to Know About It?, I Love SEO
- Content marketing and Content Marketing Platforms Market, Globe Newswire
- The Role Of Content In Your Marketing Campaigns, Forbes
Local & Maps
- Google is already scaling back Assistant Driving Mode, marking the true death of Android Auto on your phone, Android Police
- I'm an avid Google Maps guide — here's why it's my favorite place to post, Tom's Guide
- In helping us find our way, Google Maps has made us completely lost, Autoblog
Mobile & Voice
- Google shutting down the Assistant Driving Mode Dashboard, 9to5Google
- Google Assistant gets an upgrade on Pixel 7 with voice typing, calling and transcription improvements, TechCrunch
- What We Didn't Get From Google's Pixel 7 Event, CNET
SEO
- Estimating Search Opportunity — Whiteboard Friday, Moz
- SEO for Sitelinks, Practical Ecommerce
PPC
- 9 Google Ads campaign types explained - Which is the right one?, MoreThanDigital
- How To Lower Average Cost Per Click, Search Engine Journal
Other Search
- Google releases mysterious update for Google Chrome 106, gHacks Tech News
- Google’s AI Videos Point to a Machine-Generated Future, Bloomberg
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.
Note: This was pre-written and scheduled to be posted today, I am currently offline for Succos.