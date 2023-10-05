Daily Search Forum Recap: October 5, 2023

Oct 5, 2023 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google released the October 2023 spam update, and this one seems to go after a lot of the spam complaints in languages outside of English - I dig into this in more detail in my story. (Note: Google also released a core update, I'll cover that tomorrow - confused?) Google teased Google Assistant with Bard, I don't think anyone was surprised. Google said it does not delete queries and replace them with better-monetized queries. Google's obituary spam is out of control. Google Search is testing a new hotel snippet carousel design.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • New Google October 2023 Spam Update Targets Spam In More Languages
    Google has released a new spam update, the October 2023 spam update. This update goes after cloaking, hacked, auto-generated, and scraped spam. But those sites written in Turkish, Vietnamese, Indonesian, Hindi, Chinese, and other languages should see this more than maybe those in English languages.
  • Google Assistant With Bard (As Expected)
    Google Assistant will live on with a little help from its friend - Bard. Assistant With Bard is coming in the next few months after Google tests it with a limited number of trusted testers over those months.
  • Google: We Do Not Delete Queries & Replace Them With Better Monetized Ones
    Wired had a piece named How Google Alters Search Queries to Get at Your Wallet. That piece wrote, "Google just flat out deletes queries and replaces them with ones that monetize better." Danny Sullivan, the Google Search Liaison, responded to that on X, saying, "we don't."
  • Obituary Spam On Google Too Fast & Out Of Control
    For years and years now, spammers have been creating fake obituaries using automated methods. In fact, Danny Goodwin covered the issue Google Search has with obituary spam a couple of years ago when Bill Slawski passed. But it is still an issue and it is getting worse.
  • Google Search Tests New Hotel Snippet Carousel Design
    Google seems to be testing a new hotel search result snippet. The search result snippet shows a carousel of hotel cards under the main snippet. These cards can be swiped through to see various hotel options listed on the website.
  • Android 14 Statue - Android Upside Down Cake - At GooglePlex
    Google announced its Android 14 OS and its new Pixel devices yesterday and with tradition of Android OS released, Google puts up a new Android statue at the GooglePlex, the Google headquarters in Moun

