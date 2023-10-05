Daily Search Forum Recap: October 5, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google released the October 2023 spam update, and this one seems to go after a lot of the spam complaints in languages outside of English - I dig into this in more detail in my story. (Note: Google also released a core update, I'll cover that tomorrow - confused?) Google teased Google Assistant with Bard, I don't think anyone was surprised. Google said it does not delete queries and replace them with better-monetized queries. Google's obituary spam is out of control. Google Search is testing a new hotel snippet carousel design.

