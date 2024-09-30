Daily Search Forum Recap: September 30, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
The Google Search ranking volatility won't calm down, we have another volatile weekend. Google may have penalized the Forbes Advisor site. We have another interview with Google's Danny Sullivan, this one done by Aleyda Solis. Google Search Console recommendations are not fully rolled out yet. Google updated its Google Shopping interface. Google Local Service Ads has TCPL (Target Cost Per Lead).
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Google Search Ranking Volatility & Shuffles This Weekend
Google will not, refused to, calm down, and the ranking volatility, the shuffling of the search results, remains constant. This weekend, probably starting on Friday, September 27th, through the whole weekend, we are seeing even more signs of movement and volatility.
-
Did Google Hit Forbes Advisor With A Search Penalty Over Site Reputation Abuse?
Google may have hit Forbes Advisor with a manual action, downgrading its rankings over maybe the site reputation abuse policy. Lars Lofgren wrote about this marketplace, as he put it, on September 18th and then a week or so later, it looks like it was hit by a Google manual action.
-
Another Interview With Google's Search Liaison: Big Brands, UGC Content, AI Overviews & Future
Danny Sullivan, the Google Search Liaison, has been interviewed again - this time by Alyeda Solis. It is pretty similar to my interview with Google's Search Liason, but this one is recorded and available for everyone to watch.
-
Google Search Console Recommendations Not Fully Rolled Out
About 8 weeks ago, Google announced Google Search Console Recommendations and rolled it out to a limited number of properties within the platform. Google said the roll out will be slow and yea, it is slow. Daniel Waisberg from Google confirmed on Friday that it is not fully rolled out yet.
-
Google Local Service Ads TCPL (Target Cost Per Lead)
Google seems to be rolling out a new bidding option for Local Service Ads named Target cost-per-lead (tCPL) bidding. Target cost-per-lead (tCPL) bidding is a semi-automated smart bid strategy. You set your desired average cost per lead, and Local Services Ads automatically adjusts bids to aim for that target.
-
Google Shopping Interface Updated With Expandable Refinements
Earlier this month, we reported that Google was testing a new Google Shopping Search interface. Well, Google may have rolled it out now. There is the new logo, with a more e-commerce like interface and then these large search refinement boxes.
-
Big YouTube Button & Glowing Blocks
Here is a photo from the Google offices in Tel Aviv of a guy sitting on a really big YouTube button, next to a stack of glowing red blocks.
