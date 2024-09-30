Daily Search Forum Recap: September 30, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

The Google Search ranking volatility won't calm down, we have another volatile weekend. Google may have penalized the Forbes Advisor site. We have another interview with Google's Danny Sullivan, this one done by Aleyda Solis. Google Search Console recommendations are not fully rolled out yet. Google updated its Google Shopping interface. Google Local Service Ads has TCPL (Target Cost Per Lead).

