Daily Search Forum Recap: September 26, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google Search ranking volatility remains heated but it spiked more again in the past 24-hours. Google updated its web search spam policies. Google AI Overviews don't really show up for branded queries, but they may in some rare cases. Google Search has this recently viewed movies activity card. Google Search tests "states in the news" and "backstory" top stories sections in Google Search.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Google Search Ranking Movement Heated, Volatility Continues 9/25
Google Search still has not calmed its ranking shifts, volatility and movement. The search results remain incredibly volatile with rankings and traffic changing again in a big way over the past day or so. I know I sound like a broken record but even some of the tools are adjusting their volatility thresholds to counter the new higher volatility in the search results.
-
Google Updates Web Search Spam Policies
Google has refreshed and updated its web search policies documentation. The big change is Google added more language around the site reputation abuse policy, while expanding, simplifying and clarifying other sections of its search policies.
-
Google AI Overviews For Branded & Navigational Queries???
Google AI Overviews generally do not show up for branded or navigational queries. So if you are searching for a brand or company, generally, Google has not shown an AI Overview.
-
Google Recently Viewed Movies Activity Card
Google now can show movies you recently viewed as an "activity card." I am not sure if this is based on a movie you actually went to see in the theatres, watched online or just based on you clicking on movie listings within Google Search.
-
Google Search: States In The News
Google Search has this newish news or top stories carousel format that Google titled "States in the news." It shows you news or top stories from news publishers related to the query by U.S. state.
-
Google Search Backstory Top Stories Section
Google Search has this news or top stories section titled "Backstory." It comes up from political queries, maybe other news queries.
-
Sundar Pichai's Google Soccer Jersey
Here is a photo from that event where Sundar Pichai, Google's CEO, was kicking a soccer ball. This photo shows him holding a custom made Google soccer jersey.
Other Great Search Threads:
- What's the deal with people saying that Google is unusable now?, Reddit
- Fixing a mismanaged/broken Google Ads account is like losing weight. I can’t fix 2 years of bad diet in a week Agree or disagree?, Alfred Simon on X
- I shared the following note with the OpenAI team today., Mira Murati on X
- The year of SEO summed up: - lied to (DOJ docs) - stolen from (AI engines) - minimized (AI taking jobs) - belittled (Google traffic dwindling down) @MrDannyGoodwin asked me how I'd sum up the year...., Barry Schwartz on X
- Well, we encounter SEO horror stories daily! The worst for me are invisible characters (http header, body) and web resources (e.g. robots.txt, JavaScript) out of sync or not deployed on all webservers. Truly, Fabrice Canel on X
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Adopting vs. hacking Google Ads features: The great debate
- Google updates its spam policies document
- How to maximize PPC and SEO data with co-optimization audits
- When and how to fire PPC clients
- Google recognizes content creators: A breakthrough for E-E-A-T and SEO
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- How to track search intent for your business, STAT Search Analytics
- Improved enhanced User ID session attribution, Google Analytics Help
Industry & Business
- Early sign-ups to EU's AI Pact include Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and OpenAI — but Apple and Meta are missing, TechCrunch
- Exclusive: OpenAI to remove non-profit control and give Sam Altman equity, sources say, Reuters
- Google CEO Sundar Pichai Says Antitrust Trials Could Drag On for Many Years, Bloomberg
- Google files Brussels complaint against Microsoft cloud business, Financial Times (Sub)
- OpenAI CTO Mira Murati announces she's leaving the company, CNBC
- OpenAI's chief research officer has left, TechCrunch
- The AI platform shift and the opportunity ahead, Google Blog
- Why Mark Zuckerberg thinks AR glasses will replace your phone, The Verge
Links & Content Marketing
- How To Transform a Corporate Blog Into an Award-Winning Website, Content Marketing Institute
- How To Use A Content Marketing Strategy To Resolve Business Challenges, Forbes
Local & Maps
- How Google’s Street View helped a man discover a memory of his grandfather, Google Blog
- Google Maps on Android Auto just made it easier to tell which lane to use when navigating, Android Police
- Google Maps Updates Include Zapping Clouds and Haze With AI, CNET
Mobile & Voice
- Apple focuses on lower cost screens for future Apple Vision Pro, AppleInsider
- I Wore Meta's Orion AR Glasses: A Wireless Taste of a Neural Future, CNET
- Introducing Meta Quest 3S, Our Most Affordable Mixed Reality Headset, Meta
- Introducing Orion, Our First True Augmented Reality Glasses, Meta
- Ray-Ban | Meta Glasses Are Getting New AI Features and More Partner Integrations, Meta
SEO
- Google Trends for SEO, Google Search Central YouTube
- Page-Speed SEO: How to Optimize Your Site for Speed and Search, RicketyRoo
- Structured Data for News Publishers, SEO for Google News
- The critical role of UX in ecommerce SEO, Yoast
- The SERP according to users, not just SEOs, SERP's Up SEO Podcast
- Top 10 SEO Writing Tools for Content Optimization, Semrush
PPC
- Google's revised ad targeting plan triggers fresh competition concerns in UK, TechCrunch
- Press Start: Engage Players and Boost Your Brand with Microsoft Advertising, Microsoft Advertising
Search Features
Other Search
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.