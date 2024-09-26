Daily Search Forum Recap: September 26, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Search ranking volatility remains heated but it spiked more again in the past 24-hours. Google updated its web search spam policies. Google AI Overviews don't really show up for branded queries, but they may in some rare cases. Google Search has this recently viewed movies activity card. Google Search tests "states in the news" and "backstory" top stories sections in Google Search.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Search Ranking Movement Heated, Volatility Continues 9/25
    Google Search still has not calmed its ranking shifts, volatility and movement. The search results remain incredibly volatile with rankings and traffic changing again in a big way over the past day or so. I know I sound like a broken record but even some of the tools are adjusting their volatility thresholds to counter the new higher volatility in the search results.
  • Google Updates Web Search Spam Policies
    Google has refreshed and updated its web search policies documentation. The big change is Google added more language around the site reputation abuse policy, while expanding, simplifying and clarifying other sections of its search policies.
  • Google AI Overviews For Branded & Navigational Queries???
    Google AI Overviews generally do not show up for branded or navigational queries. So if you are searching for a brand or company, generally, Google has not shown an AI Overview.
  • Google Recently Viewed Movies Activity Card
    Google now can show movies you recently viewed as an "activity card." I am not sure if this is based on a movie you actually went to see in the theatres, watched online or just based on you clicking on movie listings within Google Search.
  • Google Search: States In The News
    Google Search has this newish news or top stories carousel format that Google titled "States in the news." It shows you news or top stories from news publishers related to the query by U.S. state.
  • Google Search Backstory Top Stories Section
    Google Search has this news or top stories section titled "Backstory." It comes up from political queries, maybe other news queries.
  • Sundar Pichai's Google Soccer Jersey
    Here is a photo from that event where Sundar Pichai, Google's CEO, was kicking a soccer ball. This photo shows him holding a custom made Google soccer jersey.

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.

 

