Daily Search Forum Recap: September 22, 2023

Google said the helpful content update currently does not go after hosted third-party content parasite SEO efforts. Bing Webmaster Tools released a big update for performance reports, with Bing Chat data but no way to see Chat data alone. Bing Webmaster Tool's sitemap report had a really big upgrade too. Bing is doing away with the disavow link tool. Bing Chat launched personalized answers. And I posted a longer than normal SEO video recap.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Bing Webmaster Tools Performance Report Update Gets New Data But Bing Chat Data Hidden
I am excited but also feel let down that the new Bing Webmaster Tools Performance report gained all these new sources of data, including Bing Chat, but the only one you cannot filter on is Bing Chat. We got Bing Images, Bing Videos, Bing News, Bing Knowledge filters, but Bing Chat is combined with Web Search.
- Bing Webmaster Tools To Remove Disavow Links Tool
Fabrice Canel from Bing also announced that the disavow link tool will soon be removed from Bing Webmaster Tools. Bing said their algorithms and artificial intelligence capabilities are now so good that they don't need you to disavow bad links, they can figure it out on their own.
- Bing Chat Personalized Answers - aka Memory
Bing Chat announced yesterday at the AI event a new Bing Chat feature that uses "memory" - something we covered a couple of times here before. This is called personalized answers and Bing Chat will use your previous queries to give you a more personalized response.
- Bing Webmaster Tools Sitemap Index Coverage Is Fully Live
Bing Webmaster Tools began testing its new Sitemap Index Coverage report in June after it was announced a few months prior. As of a few weeks ago, it went fully live, but Microsoft didn't announce it until yesterday at the keynote Fabrice Canel gave at PubCon.
- Google's Helpful Content Update Doesn't Target Third-Party Hosted Content Yet
When the September 2023 Google helpful content update came out, Google added new information to its documentation around this update. One thing was specific to this documentation change was around hosted third-party content. But Gary Illyes from Google said at PubCon last night that it was not yet implemented into the actual algorithm.
- Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Helpful Content Update Hits, New Bard Features, Bing Webmaster Tools Updates & Quality In Search
Google's helpful content update is still rolling out, and the SEO chatter is super heated this week, with tons of sites reporting huge drops. But the Google tracking tools are not showing heated weather, in fact...
- Google Irvine Office's Eat/Play Area
Here is a photo from one of the Google's offices, the one in Irvine, California, of its play and eat area. It looks cool, relaxing and fun.
