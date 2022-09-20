Daily Search Forum Recap: September 20, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google has started to roll out the fifth product reviews update before Google finished rolling out the September core update. Google has a new crawler named Google Site Verifier, it does not listen to your robots.txt. Google said it can filter out obvious hack spam but its best to stay on top of the content put on your site. Google shared advice on how to temporarily close your site, before the Jewish holidays. Bing is testing a video length filter.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Unleashes Fifth Product Reviews Update Before Core Update Is Done
Google, at about 4 am ET today, September 20, 2022, has unleashed the fifth product reviews update. This was released prior to the September 2022 core update being completed, which was not excepted and Google's Danny Sullivan said likely would not happen - but it did happen.
- Google Search Can Filter Out Obvious Hack Spam But...
What if your site gets hacked and there is a ton of spammy content placed on it? Do you have to worry about negative consequences on your Google rankings and overall SEO efforts? John Mueller of Google said Google can filter out the most obvious hacks but what is placed on your website is what Google likely sees, so make sure to be on top of your security.
- New Google Site Verifier User Agent
Google has added a new Google crawler, a new user agent, to the Google spider list. Its name is Google Site Verifier User Agent. This user agent ignores robots.txt rules, by the way, and I assume it is used for verifying sites with Search Console and other Google tools and services.
- Bing Tests New Video Length Filter In Web Search
Microsoft Bing has been doing a lot of user experience features around search refinements and filters dynamically within various search feature boxes. Here is one more showing a filter option for the length of a video next to the video box.
- Jewish High Holy Days Approaching: Google Shares Tips On How To Temporarily Close Your Site
Next week the High Holy Days begin for the Jewish people and some of us will be offline (I will be offline) and some more righteous folks actually disable functionally, like checkout processes, on their sites on the holidays and even on Shabbat (Saturday). With these days approaching, John Mueller of Google reshared some tips on how to temporarily close your site on specific days.
- Miniature Google Indoor RV
I am not sure what this vehicle is, or even if it is a vehicle but it looks like a small tiny mini RV that is branded with Google logos and was placed inside the Google Nederland office
Other Great Search Threads:
Search Engine Land Stories:
Other Great Search Stories:
