BrightonSEO Photos

I got to say, looking at the photos coming out of the first really big SEO conference, BrightonSEO, is amazing to see. It is a mixture of wow, people are back together with smiles and wow, people are back together with fear.

Scroll through the #BrightonSEO on Twitter. You will see a ton of smiling faces, some with and some without masks, tons of COVID tests and tons of education! The folks at BrightonSEO did a ton around COVID safety and they are simply good people.

