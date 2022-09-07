Daily Search Forum Recap: September 7, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google's Danny Sullivan said the helpful content update is a big deal but it is just not a big shake-up to the search results. We may see the new Google featured snippets design and callouts. Google Ads top content bid strategies is going away next month. Google said crawl spikes are not signs of an update, again. Google is testing a new office hours format, I wonder if people will like this format better...
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Danny Sullivan: Google Helpful Content Update Is Big But Not A Huge Shake-Up
So many of you, including myself, are wondering why Google would make such a big deal of an upcoming update when the update itself is not that huge of a shakeup to the search results. There is an interesting back and forth between Glenn Gabe, an SEO consultant, and Danny Sullivan, Google's Search Liaison, about just that.
- New Google Featured Snippet With Multiple Answers, New Design, Callouts & More?
I am wondering if the screenshots below are the new featured snippet callouts Google spoke about almost a month ago. You can see bolded callouts, multiple answers for a featured snippet block, and a newish design that looks a bit like the knowledge panel design test we saw earlier.
- Google Ads Top Content Bids To Stop Working October 2022
Google Ads has stopped supporting the top content bid adjustments and in October 2022 will migrate campaigns using content bid adjustments to automatically default to 0%.
- Google: Crawl Rate Spikes Not A Sign Of The Helpful Content Update Rollout
Google's John Mueller was asked if a spike in crawler activity would be a sign that the helpful content update is rolling out. John said no, as expected because he said no to this question numerous times on previous updates.
- Google Tests New Format For SEO Office Hours - Do You Like It?
Historically, I mean for over a decade, John Mueller was the single person answering questions from SEOs on the Google SEO office hours segment. Recently John announced changes to the format and it seems like once again, John is making changes to the format.
- Outdoor Google Bowling
At the Google Boulder Field day event, they had bowling. So here is a real Google bowling, not the PPC kind, by real Googlers at a Google office.
