Daily Search Forum Recap: September 6, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Microsoft Advertising announced a bunch of new features. Google Flights will discontinue the book on Google outside of the US. Google Home Hub display shows reviewer disclaimers now. Google has this Learn Something New feature that is not new. Google's Gary Illyes gave some advice on how not to rank some content, well, not really but it is a good read.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Microsoft Advertising Adds Pinterest Import, More Google Imports, Editor Updates & More
Microsoft Advertising announced a lot of new features today including the ability to import from Pinterest, Google Import to for Performance Max campaigns, Microsoft Advertising Editor support for multimedia ads, cruise ads, tours, and activity ads now available, and subdomain support for dynamic search ads.
- Book On Google For Google Flights To Be Discontinued Outside US
Google has quietly announced that on September 30th, Book on Google for flights will be discontinued in most countries or regions outside the United States.
- Google Home Hub Display Reviews Disclaimer Notice
The Google Home Hub display can show users an "about reviews" disclaimer or notice that talks about how the review may not be verified by a confirmed visit or experience.
- Google Learn Something New Web Story Feature
I am not 100% if this "learn something new" feature in Google Search is actually new but I have never reported on it before. Google Search shows a box named "learn something new" that takes you into a web story format in Google Search on mobile.
- You Don't Want Google To Rank Your Site In Specific Regions
Google's Gary Illyes was on Reddit offering advice to one SEO who simply does not want traffic from Google from users in specific regions. The reason is, that they don't ship to all locations and they don't want a ton of abandoned carts. So if they can avoid getting traffic from the places they do not ship to, that can help reduce those issues.
- Field Day At Google Boulder
Here is a photo from an event at the Google office in Boulder, Colorado. The sign says Welcome to Google Boulder Field Day. It looks like some sort of outdoor party for Googlers and the family?
Other Great Search Threads:
- Need Help on AMP for My website. : SEO, Reddit
- Changing Domain Names without Losing SEO Value, WebmasterWorld
- Google search favoring shorter informational articles? (new tag), WebmasterWorld
- I wouldn't assume all ancient traditions have effects, people still do them regardless. Blog Search was discontinued in 2011, I can't imagine the ping endpoint goes anywhere other th, John Mueller on Twitter
- No recovery of CPC after switching back personalized ads, WebmasterWorld
- Same Bing new test for product section. When you hover on product it's opens as mini window., Khushal Bherwani on Twitter
- Well, just like you can create pages that rank above others, well, they can create pages that rank above yours too., John Mueller on Twitter
- I don't know the details, but the data in Search Console Insights is a mix of Search Console & Google Analytics (if it's verified), so I suspect you're right., John Mueller on Twitter
- If you have separate directives for googlebot-images, that could work. https://t.co/YORUw5q4Ct has more on the order of precedence for user agents in robots.txt. My guess is it won't c, John Mueller on Twitter
