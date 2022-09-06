Daily Search Forum Recap: September 6, 2022

Sep 6, 2022 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Microsoft Advertising announced a bunch of new features. Google Flights will discontinue the book on Google outside of the US. Google Home Hub display shows reviewer disclaimers now. Google has this Learn Something New feature that is not new. Google's Gary Illyes gave some advice on how not to rank some content, well, not really but it is a good read.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Microsoft Advertising Adds Pinterest Import, More Google Imports, Editor Updates & More
    Microsoft Advertising announced a lot of new features today including the ability to import from Pinterest, Google Import to for Performance Max campaigns, Microsoft Advertising Editor support for multimedia ads, cruise ads, tours, and activity ads now available, and subdomain support for dynamic search ads.
  • Book On Google For Google Flights To Be Discontinued Outside US
    Google has quietly announced that on September 30th, Book on Google for flights will be discontinued in most countries or regions outside the United States.
  • Google Home Hub Display Reviews Disclaimer Notice
    The Google Home Hub display can show users an "about reviews" disclaimer or notice that talks about how the review may not be verified by a confirmed visit or experience.
  • Google Learn Something New Web Story Feature
    I am not 100% if this "learn something new" feature in Google Search is actually new but I have never reported on it before. Google Search shows a box named "learn something new" that takes you into a web story format in Google Search on mobile.
  • You Don't Want Google To Rank Your Site In Specific Regions
    Google's Gary Illyes was on Reddit offering advice to one SEO who simply does not want traffic from Google from users in specific regions. The reason is, that they don't ship to all locations and they don't want a ton of abandoned carts. So if they can avoid getting traffic from the places they do not ship to, that can help reduce those issues.
  • Field Day At Google Boulder
    Here is a photo from an event at the Google office in Boulder, Colorado. The sign says Welcome to Google Boulder Field Day. It looks like some sort of outdoor party for Googlers and the family?

