Google Home Hub Display Reviews Disclaimer Notice

Sep 6, 2022
The Google Home Hub display can show users an "about reviews" disclaimer or notice that talks about how the review may not be verified by a confirmed visit or experience.

The disclaimer says "Reviews haven't been verified as confirmed visits and experiences, but Google checks for and removes fake content when it's identified. Flagged reviews may be removed when they're unlawful or don't follow Google policies."

Colan Nielsen posted a photo of this disclaimer on Twitter and wrote "Google displays a large warning on the Google nest hub about reviews." Here is the photo:

click for full size

This comes up when you click on the "About Reviews" information button.

Note, this also was shown on the desktop local results a week or so ago, but it is interesting to see in the Google Home Hub.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

