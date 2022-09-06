Google Learn Something New Web Story Feature

Sep 6, 2022 • 7:21 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Steve Irwin Google Doodle

I am not 100% if this "learn something new" feature in Google Search is actually new but I have never reported on it before. Google Search shows a box named "learn something new" that takes you into a web story format in Google Search on mobile.

This was spotted by Grant Oster on Twitter who noticed this for a search on [crocodiles], which I can replicate myself. Here is a screenshot:

Grant shared this video cast of this in action:

So is this new? Did you learn anything new here?

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Update: This is old, as I kind of thought...

Previous story: You Don't Want Google To Rank Your Site In Specific Regions
 
blog comments powered by Disqus