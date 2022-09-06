Google Learn Something New Web Story Feature

I am not 100% if this "learn something new" feature in Google Search is actually new but I have never reported on it before. Google Search shows a box named "learn something new" that takes you into a web story format in Google Search on mobile.
This was spotted by Grant Oster on Twitter who noticed this for a search on [crocodiles], which I can replicate myself. Here is a screenshot:
Grant shared this video cast of this in action:
Anyone seen these “Learn Something New” features on serps? @rustybrick— Grant Oster (@grantoster) September 3, 2022
More importantly, anyone know how to optimize towards them? pic.twitter.com/LFwlJgdqJx
So is this new? Did you learn anything new here?
Forum discussion at Twitter.
Update: This is old, as I kind of thought...
That’s an oldie fyi https://t.co/d9XvMC7H52— Brodie Clark (@brodieseo) September 6, 2022
I thing this feature shown from long time.— Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) September 6, 2022
Isn't similar ?
See this full video.https://t.co/h8wyvYuy7o