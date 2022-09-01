Daily Search Forum Recap: September 1, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google is not yet done rolling out the helpful content update but will we see significant ranking volatility? Google announced new functionality within Google Ads to apply rules to specific store visits or store sales conversion categories. Google says the growth of microdata is stagnant. Google may remove the word count reference from the Search Console news document. Google Ads confirmed a bug with Share and Auction Insights reporting for Google Ads Search campaigns starting on August 29th.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Isn't Done Rolling Out The Helpful Content Update
We keep watching to see if this Google helpful content update is making some sort of dent in the rankings but so far, we are not seeing massive, Panda-like, ranking changes due to this update. No fear, Danny Sullivan said yesterday...
- Google Ads Confirms Bug With Share & Auction Insights Reporting
Google Ads confirmed a bug with Share and Auction Insights reporting for Google Ads Search campaigns starting on August 29th.
- New Google Ads Conversion Value Rules Features
Google announced new functionality within Google Ads to apply rules to specific store visits or store sales conversion categories. It is called conversion value rules, and it lets you adjust your conversion value reporting and Smart Bidding optimization.
- Google: Growth Of Microdata Is Fairly Stagnant
Ryan Levering who has been with Google for over 11 years working on structured data said on Twitter that the "growth of microdata is fairly stagnant." He did add "but it was still more seen on the web until last year."
- Google May Remove Word Count From Search Console News Article Content Errors
Google Search Console has a Google News specific article content error named "Article too short." In that section, it offers a recommendation to "make sure your articles have more than 80 words." Google's Danny Sullivan said they may remove...
- Google Singapore Yoga Room View
This is an old photo from the Google Singapore office that caught my eye. Look at that view these folks are in a mindful state looking out at that view.
Other Great Search Threads:
- The classifier didn't start at launch. It already understood site content over a period of time. At launch, we just began to use the signal in ranking. It does continually wo, Danny Sullivan on Twitter
- I will be direct: you really need to *significantly* improve the quality of your website (or remove it and restart) before you should expect Google to, John Mueller on Twitter
- If you're migrating from Universal Analytics to Google Analytics 4, check out this awesome free Data Studio dashboard to help you monitor your progress!, Krista Seiden on Twitter
- It redirects to a subdirectory; for the change of address tool, it needs to have 1:1 redirects. The good news is that the change of address tool is totally optional, your redir, John Mueller on Twitter
- This is not really different in process from the core updates (it's not Twitter-thread-exciting though). Algorithms get rolled out, you see the initial change, you see ongoing re, John Mueller on Twitter
- To support the presidential debate for the 2022 elections in Brazil, we looked into Google Trends data on search interest to help inform the electorate on regional trends for presidential candidates and themes. Lear, Google Search Central on Twitter
- We tend not to discuss why one page is ranking above another. I don't think either of them are yours anyway., John Mueller on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
