Daily Search Forum Recap: September 1, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google is not yet done rolling out the helpful content update but will we see significant ranking volatility? Google announced new functionality within Google Ads to apply rules to specific store visits or store sales conversion categories. Google says the growth of microdata is stagnant. Google may remove the word count reference from the Search Console news document. Google Ads confirmed a bug with Share and Auction Insights reporting for Google Ads Search campaigns starting on August 29th.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Google Search lets you bookmark from mobile results, 9to5Google

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.