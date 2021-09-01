Daily Search Forum Recap: September 1, 2021

Sep 1, 2021 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Ads will be dropping the extended text ads and fully replacing it with responsive search ads in 2022. Google also is now allowing the sale and advertisements of N95 masks again. Google slipped up and showed an internal feedback link in the search results. Google said focus on one rich result per page, not multiple. Google is testing not just an indented result, but double indented results.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Ads To Drop Expanded Text Ads For Responsive Search Ads In 2022
    Google announced yesterday that on June 30, 2022 it will drop support for expanded text ads for responsive search ads. Google said responsive search ads will be the only Search ad type that can be created or edited in standard Search campaigns. The existing expanded text ads will continue still serve for the time being.
  • Google Once Again Allows The Sale Of N95 Masks On Google Ads & Shopping
    Google has updated its Google Shopping and Google Ads policies to open up the sale of masks again on Google Ads and Shopping. Google said it has "determined that it is now appropriate to allow N95 masks in the U.S. and a selection of approved N95-adjacent masks (KN95, FFP2, and KF94) globally to be listed on our Shopping ads and free listings."
  • Google Only Internal Feedback Link For Search Results
    Google employees have a special feature that allows them to submit feedback about Google products, like Google Search, internally. So it bypasses the mechanisms you or I have, and feedback from a Googler is probably prioritized over feedback from the general population.
  • Google On Multiple Rich Results Per Page - Focus On One, There Is No Defined Order
    Generally, Google wants you to use one rich result structured markup (schema) per page. Why? Well, if you use multiple, you won't know which Google may show and you probably won't to define that on your end, versus letting Google define it for you.
  • Google Search Tests Double Indented Results
    Last month we reported on Google testing showing indented search results. I've only really seen Google showing one indented result per snippet. Now I spotted an example of two indented result under a main listing.
  • Google Analytics Building Stairs Sign Looks Like The Google Analytics Logo?
    Louis Gray, who is currently a Google Analytics Advocate at Google, posted a photo the other day of the staircase sign in the Google building where the Google Analytics team is based. He said that

