Daily Search Forum Recap: August 20, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google: New Sites Launched On Old Domains Do Not Default To Mobile-First Indexing
We know that all new sites that have launched after July 1, 2019 would default to mobile-first indexing in Google's index. But what if you launched a brand new site on an existing old domain name that has not been switched to mobile-first indexing?
- Microsoft Advertising Editor Version 11.28 Available
Microsoft has released version 11.28 of the Microsoft Advertising Editor yesterday. The new features and upgrades include associate audiences with campaigns, use recommendations to enhance your campaigns, advanced search and filtering and more.
- Google: Keywords In URLs Have Minimal Impact Once Content Is Indexed
Google's John Mueller said on Twitter "the SEO effect of keywords in the URL is minimal once the content is indexed." Google has said keywords in URLs are a small factor and not to worry about it because it is an overrated SEO factor.
- Google Ads Adds Billing Level & Account Owner Access Roles
Google Ads has added new access levels and roles for more flexibility with what users can see and manage in your Google Ads account. Google added new billing-only role and an update to account ownership role.
- Google To Provide Virtual Webmaster Conference After Unconference Sells Out
As you may remember, Google last week launched a virtual webmaster "unconference" and that ended up selling out within a few hours after launching. Well, SEOs were not too happy so Google decided to hold a real virtual webmaster conference later this year, that I guess would have no seating limits.
- Google Boulder Office Einstein Painting
Artist Sophie Graefenhain posted on Instagram about an oil painting she sold to the Google Boulder office. She sold it about a year ago and put it on permanent display there then. But she shared the
Other Great Search Forum Threads:
- When searching on Google, by default we automatically also search for any synonyms & related words to what was entered, as this is often helpful. Yesterday, our systems that do this raised concerns we were intentionally m, Google SearchLiaison on Twitter
- We're super excited to start this new handle @MSBing_Dev where we (the @Bing engineering team) will share development updates, showcase cool features and listen to your feedback. Please follow us and let us know what kin, Frederick Dubut on Twitter
- Good point, thanks @AhoyLemon. We will fix for SVG and audit other tags, Bing Webmaster Team on Twitter
- Really happy to be launching our new free tool; the Ryte Structured Data Helper! It's a super nifty little Chrome plugin to help you visualize and validate your Schema markup on-the-go 🏗️⚡️ You can install it (and sha, Izzi Smith on Twitter
- The $2-Trillion Apple, WebmasterWorld
- Did anyone notice this, the new 'People Also Search For' on the right sidebar? This is something we used to see at the bottom of the SERP, I am seeing it at the right sidebar. Not sure if it's new or not. cc: @rustybrick, Praveen Sharma on Twitter
