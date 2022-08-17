Google: The Model Your Site Was Built On Is No Longer Feasible

Google's John Mueller explained that for some sites, the model and fundamentals the site was built upon are "just no longer feasible." He explained this when someone asked how long it would take to see recoveries after a Google algorithm update. John said "fundamental quality issues" can take longer than just a month to resolve and sometimes never.

John wrote, "Fundamental quality issues wouldn't get resolved in a month -- sometimes the model a site is built on is just no longer feasible." "And changing a site significantly will generally take significant time to be reflected in search engines," he added.

Earlier he wrote that "Maybe they're [the websites] not as irrelevant as you think? Sometimes honest & direct feedback is important."

It is hard to say a site you've been working on is no longer feasible from the model it was built on but sometimes that is true...

So yea, we know quality changes take months for Google to pick up on and trust going forward. And yes, some business models are simply no longer relevant and thus probably should not be ranking anymore. So sometimes, yea, you need to step back and look at your site objectivly. Easier said than done...

Here are the relevant tweets quoted here:

Maybe they're not as irrelevant as you think? Sometimes honest & direct feedback is important. — 🥔 johnmu (personal) updated for 2022 🥔 (@JohnMu) August 16, 2022

(I don't know your site) Fundamental quality issues wouldn't get resolved in a month -- sometimes the model a site is built on is just no longer feasible. And changing a site significantly will generally take significant time to be reflected in search engines. — 🥔 johnmu (personal) updated for 2022 🥔 (@JohnMu) August 16, 2022

So if your fundamental site was built on a business or content model that is just no longer feasible or relevant - maybe it is time to move on?

Forum discussion at Twitter.